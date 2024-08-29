Week 1 upset watch features Stanford, SDSU

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry’s preseason College Football Playoff predictions and picks
Nicole Auerbach
,
+1 More
Nicole Auerbach
,
Joshua Perry
,
NASCAR releases 2025 Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedules
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
2024 Notre Dame Football Season Schedule: Dates, start times, how to watch info, and more
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Jackson, Murray & Richardson offer massive upside
Daniels could end up top 5 fantasy football QB
Breaking down Deadline Day, best PL deals
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
Paralympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry’s preseason College Football Playoff predictions and picks
Nicole Auerbach
,
+1 More
Nicole Auerbach
,
Joshua Perry
,
NASCAR releases 2025 Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedules
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
2024 Notre Dame Football Season Schedule: Dates, start times, how to watch info, and more
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Jackson, Murray & Richardson offer massive upside
Daniels could end up top 5 fantasy football QB
Breaking down Deadline Day, best PL deals
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
Paralympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Week 1 upset watch features Stanford, SDSU
August 29, 2024 11:10 AM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry discuss their upset predictions for Week 1, including Stanford beating TCU, and South Dakota State continuing its winning streak by topping Oklahoma State.
Close Ad