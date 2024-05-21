Skip navigation
U.S. Open final qualifying results, sites for Pinehurst No. 2
Rays opening day starter Zach Eflin placed on 15-day IL with lower back inflammation
Indy 500 pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin on life at Team Penske: 'Sometimes my best isn't better' than teammates
Cernousek's NCAA break through a 'deserving honor'
Cernousek's growth led to impressive NCAA title
HLs: NCAA Women's Individual National Championship
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Cernousek breaks through for first NCAA title
May 20, 2024 09:23 PM
Texas A&M's Adela Cernousek "stuck to her game plan" down the stretch and honed in on her work ethic to break through and become the 2024 NCAA Division I Women's Individual Champion.
