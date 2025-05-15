Celtics without Tatum are still a threat

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jannik Sinner routs Casper Ruud to reach Italian Open semifinals; Jasmine Paolini into women’s final
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Twins’ Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton exit game against Orioles following collision
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Twins send struggling starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson to Triple-A
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
London can have a ‘home run’ fantasy season
Dolphins, Cowboys lead early 2025 win total bets
Expect Burrow to have a ‘massive year’ in fantasy
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jannik Sinner routs Casper Ruud to reach Italian Open semifinals; Jasmine Paolini into women’s final
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Twins’ Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton exit game against Orioles following collision
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Twins send struggling starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson to Triple-A
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
London can have a ‘home run’ fantasy season
Dolphins, Cowboys lead early 2025 win total bets
Expect Burrow to have a ‘massive year’ in fantasy
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Celtics without Tatum are still a threat
May 15, 2025 01:27 PM
Dan Le Batard explains why he believes the Boston Celtics are still the best team in the Eastern Conference without Jayson Tatum and reacts to Jimmy Butler and Golden State getting eliminated.
Related Videos
02:15
Knicks have New York buzzing amid playoff run
05:04
Brunson on path to becoming a Knicks legend
02:44
Florida in ‘difficult’ Game 5 spot against Toronto
03:01
Le Batard: Rockies are not a ‘major league’ team
07:12
Tatum doesn’t have ‘killer moments’ in playoffs
14:42
What’s Heat’s place in potential Giannis trade?
07:16
Panthers’ run captures magic of NHL Playoffs
04:33
Giannis reportedly open to leaving Bucks
12:34
Evaluating Celtics’ strategy vs. gritty Knicks
13:21
NBA brings playoff drama in second round
08:19
Pacers surging after Game 2 win vs. Cavs
14:31
Analyzing Nuggets-Thunder Game 1 final moments
14:03
Assessing Bennett’s hit on Stolarz in Game 1
03:51
Celtics’ style of play was ‘unwatchable’ in Game 1
07:51
Hield leads Warriors to Game 7 win over Rockets
10:35
Cunningham could vault to stardom eliminating NYK
13:54
Sanders’ story was a ‘perfect recipe’ for reaction
05:25
What’s next for Heat after getting swept by Cavs?
04:00
MIA’s playoff exit is ‘worst’ in franchise history
09:26
How fair is criticism of LAL not resting starters?
08:10
Examining ‘disconnect’ in Sanders’ draft journey
06:33
Towns sparks Knicks in Game 3 win vs. Pistons
11:20
Sanders avoids Rodgers moment in draft Round 1
10:32
Russini: ‘High’ chance Dart goes before Sanders
02:47
Should Mazzulla be so tough on injured players?
06:55
Butler’s injury ‘awful’ for Warriors, NBA Playoffs
11:50
Is Jokic the best offensive player in NBA history?
03:03
Should Jokic win NBA MVP over Gilgeous-Alexander?
07:49
Butler ‘calmed’ Warriors in Game 1 win vs. Rockets
07:43
Will Warriors’ experience win out vs. Rockets?
Latest Clips
05:13
London can have a ‘home run’ fantasy season
02:45
Dolphins, Cowboys lead early 2025 win total bets
04:44
Expect Burrow to have a ‘massive year’ in fantasy
04:31
When will Henry’s fantasy production slow down?
09:31
How to navigate Week 17 and bye weeks in fantasy
05:09
How Lions’ road schedule will impact 2025 outlook
06:45
Browns’ QB situation adds intrigue to schedule
04:50
Bills, Commanders must take advantage of schedules
01:11
Cardoso has the skills to win WNBA MIP in 2025
03:43
Texans’ early stretch could prove difficult
01:04
Steelers may struggle with win total in 2025
03:15
Cowboys 2025 schedule gets tough in second half
03:01
Bengals, 49ers lead odds for bounce back seasons
01:50
Early 2025 schedule benefits Bears, Williams
01:48
Why Simms is optimistic about the Rams’ schedule
14:06
Europa League final preview: Spurs v. Man United
10:51
FA Cup final preview: Crystal Palace v. Man City
07:40
Which PL teams will qualify for Champions League?
11:14
PST’s awards for 2024-25 Premier League season
01:56
Ravens may be sharper than Bills in Week 1
01:39
Give Amarth a long look in Black-Eyed Susan
12:58
Mike Tirico talks MJ joining NBC’s NBA coverage
15:23
Mavs’ Jason Kidd talks upcoming draft, Luka trade
02:03
Knicks may be tight back at The Garden for Game 6
11:19
Tucker: Sanders, Gabriel will both start for CLE
01:22
MIN recruits tattoo help in schedule release video
05:20
Reacting to Chargers’ 2025 schedule release video
06:31
Analyzing 2025 Sunday Night Football schedule
07:29
PFT Draft: Top revenge games in 2025
01:37
Dolphins in spotlight with five primetime games
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue