Debating effectiveness of NCAA show-cause penalty

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 22 Iowa State faces challenging start to the season with third-year starting QB Rocco Becht
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 11): Here come the Aces? Meanwhile, Lynx in full control
Natalie Esquire
,
Natalie Esquire
,
Houston coach Willie Fritz revamps offense with new coordinator and QB
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Chargers RB Harris is a TD-reliant fantasy player
Debating merits of match play for Tour Champ.
Scheffler’s chip-in on No. 17 was ‘Tiger-esque’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 22 Iowa State faces challenging start to the season with third-year starting QB Rocco Becht
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 11): Here come the Aces? Meanwhile, Lynx in full control
Natalie Esquire
,
Natalie Esquire
,
Houston coach Willie Fritz revamps offense with new coordinator and QB
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Chargers RB Harris is a TD-reliant fantasy player
Debating merits of match play for Tour Champ.
Scheffler’s chip-in on No. 17 was ‘Tiger-esque’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Debating effectiveness of NCAA show-cause penalty
August 18, 2025 01:39 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show digs into the NCAA's penalties against Michigan following its sign-stealing scandal, where they explore the true effectiveness and purpose of a show-cause penalty.
Related Videos
05:31
Was reaction to Sanders’ debut ‘heightened’?
04:05
Panthers are ‘wise’ putting off Tkachuk surgery
05:23
Why Steelers o8.5 wins is the ‘perennial best bet’
03:08
Will Hill lose Dolphins captaincy?
02:19
Messi, Inter Miami ‘chose one path’ to ban
05:14
Inter Miami ‘pushing limits’ with MLS moves
05:35
Boban recalls training regimen for John Wick 3
02:05
Is winning or showmanship more important to Jones?
08:46
Van Natta Jr.: NFLPA chaos ‘will get worse’
05:25
Oakmont lays out pathway for lift on Clark ban
07:56
Hill calls out WNBA revenue structure
Latest Clips
04:31
Chargers RB Harris is a TD-reliant fantasy player
02:39
Debating merits of match play for Tour Champ.
03:00
Scheffler’s chip-in on No. 17 was ‘Tiger-esque’
05:41
Egbuka can be No. 1 WR in loaded Bucs offense
04:16
Team Europe ‘looks very dangerous’ for Ryder Cup
05:43
Waddle still has fantasy ‘value’ heading into 2025
08:59
NCAA’s punishment on Michigan ‘a velvet hammer’
01:42
No Stewart for Liberty, Lynx the bet in matchup
10:55
Will Henderson ‘hype’ cause early round selection?
01:39
How Scheffler climbed BMW Championship leaderboard
01:45
Favorable schedule boosts Michigan’s CFP outlook
02:05
Monitor Dart for OROY futures, wait for value
02:32
Simms ‘shocked’ to see 49ers favored in NFC West
02:06
How Bears’ Williams stacks up in MVP markets
02:20
Raiders are worth betting on despite concerns
02:45
Simms: Pump brakes on Maye, all gas for Henderson
03:16
Bears’ Williams ready to take ‘big step up’
17:36
McCoy shares preseason’s importance, surprise team
05:29
Sanders, Dart putting pressure on Browns, Giants
10:17
Dellenger: Penalties over $30 million for Michigan
02:56
Ohtani on track for fourth MVP in five seasons
04:45
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
14:39
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
03:59
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws
06:39
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Mid-Ohio, Race 2
03:56
Cowboys must trade for ‘proven commodity’ for QB2
06:01
Why it could be Richardson’s ‘last chance’
02:10
Moore noncommittal on timeline for naming QB1
07:30
Browns naming starting QB is the ‘easy’ decision
02:33
Highlights: Fever defeat Sun in historic comeback
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue