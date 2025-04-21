Butler 'calmed' Warriors in Game 1 win vs. Rockets

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Simone Biles, Mondo Duplantis lead Laureus World Sports Awards winners
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr., Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge lead Top 300 rest of season ranks
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers land Shedeur Sanders, Ashton Jeanty falls to Bears in collab mock
Connor Rogers
,
+2 More
Connor Rogers
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
+1 More
Top Clips
Wood heads Forest 2-0 in front of Spurs
Mariners’ Moore a worthy pickup amid hot streak
Examining position totals for Round 1 of NFL draft
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Simone Biles, Mondo Duplantis lead Laureus World Sports Awards winners
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr., Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge lead Top 300 rest of season ranks
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers land Shedeur Sanders, Ashton Jeanty falls to Bears in collab mock
Connor Rogers
,
+2 More
Connor Rogers
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
+1 More
Top Clips
Wood heads Forest 2-0 in front of Spurs
Mariners’ Moore a worthy pickup amid hot streak
Examining position totals for Round 1 of NFL draft
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Butler 'calmed' Warriors in Game 1 win vs. Rockets
April 21, 2025 02:09 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show recaps the Warriors' victory over the Rockets in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, analyzing how Jimmy Butler was a calming factor for Golden State.
Related Videos
03:03
Should Jokic win NBA MVP over Gilgeous-Alexander?
07:43
Will Warriors’ experience win out vs. Rockets?
05:52
Are Heat ‘capable’ of making run in NBA playoffs?
06:49
Do Clippers have the ‘ingredients’ to upset OKC?
05:25
Warriors needed ‘all of’ Butler to beat Grizzlies
15:31
Crawford recalls losing a car in a bet as a rookie
05:54
Unpacking Ovechkin’s greatness after record
10:09
Will Volkanovski make history vs. Lopes?
04:00
Flacco set to ‘have a season’ in return to Browns
07:10
Luka’s return to Dallas an unforgettable moment
22:51
Wood: Aggression has been phased out of basketball
13:01
Malone questioning pride could have led to firing
23:59
Brugler: Hunter ‘the best non-QB’ in the draft
04:51
Analyzing Alcaraz’s comments on mental health
03:22
Florida wins thrilling national championship
05:15
Where does Armstead rank among best MIA OTs ever?
06:20
Grizzlies firing HC Jenkins is ‘mind blowing’
04:39
Are expectations for Ward getting overblown?
02:19
Potential ripple effects of a tush push ban
16:27
Williams talks relationship with Tiger
03:26
South Carolina ‘playing ugly’ in tournament run
03:02
How NIL revenue share affects ACC, Big East in CBB
09:22
Could NFL risk ‘oversaturation’ with 18 games?
05:36
UFL still has questions to answer entering Year 2
05:20
NIL, transfer portal have become boogeymen
03:24
Alabama found ‘secret sauce’ against BYU
06:37
Drama between LeBron, Stephen A. is ‘embarrassing’
05:53
What to make of Butler’s return to Miami with GSW
10:23
Watkins injury ‘devastating’ to USC, March Madness
06:36
‘Energy is palpable’ for Butler’s Miami return
Latest Clips
01:50
Wood heads Forest 2-0 in front of Spurs
01:13
Anderson blasts Forest in front of Spurs
02:27
Examining Maatsen’s ‘great movement’ v. Newcastle
04:38
Duplantis wins Laureus Sportsman of the Year award
01:15
Top shots from 2025 RBC Heritage
16:07
Simms’ NFL Mock Draft 2025: Picks 25-32
20:24
Simms’ NFL Mock Draft 2025: Picks 1-8
05:55
Remembering Sigel: ‘An icon in amateur golf’
07:44
Can Korda secure first 2025 win at Chevron Champ?
20:46
Simms’ NFL Mock Draft 2025: Picks 17-24
20:56
Simms’ NFL Mock Draft 2025: Picks 9-16
04:14
Roundtable: Impact of Dahmen ‘facing the music’
17:01
Kiper: Hunter’s ‘got to play both ways’ in NFL
01:09
Back Porter Jr. to ‘bounce back’ in Game 2 vs. LAC
01:05
Target Wiggins’ prop bet in Game 2 vs. Grizzlies
01:07
Best player props for Pistons-Knicks Game 2
01:48
Over is the ‘best bet’ in T-Wolves-Lakers Game 2
01:36
Bucks-Pacers Game 2 markets hinge on Lillard
01:41
How many QBs will be drafted in the first round?
08:32
Can LeBron surpass Jordan with another NBA title?
04:33
Inside unique demands of Harbour Town Golf Links
13:51
Why 2025 playoffs are ‘pivotal’ for Bucks’ future
04:00
Titans, Giants risk forcing QB picks in NFL draft
08:01
Supercross 2025: East Rutherford biggest moments
04:10
PFT Draft: Teams who’ve drafted the best since ’20
09:40
Nacua speaks up about Purdy’s contract situation
04:47
Colorado retires Sanders, Hunter jersey numbers
14:07
Best case-worst case scenario: NFL draft edition
07:05
How long will teams keep original Round 1 pick?
03:10
Raiders ‘remain open’ to get QB position right
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue