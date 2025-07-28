Inter Miami 'pushing limits' with MLS moves

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Teammates vie for final NASCAR Cup playoff spot with 4 races left in regular season
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Bristol Motor Speedway game tops 85,000 in ticket sales, will break MLB attendance record
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Report: Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred confronted by Bryce Harper during meeting
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury
How Mixon’s injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Teammates vie for final NASCAR Cup playoff spot with 4 races left in regular season
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Bristol Motor Speedway game tops 85,000 in ticket sales, will break MLB attendance record
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Report: Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred confronted by Bryce Harper during meeting
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury
How Mixon’s injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Inter Miami 'pushing limits' with MLS moves
July 28, 2025 01:47 PM
The DLS panel delves into the controversy surrounding Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba skipping of the MLS All-star game and the status of MLS in the American sports market.
Related Videos
05:35
Boban recalls training regimen for John Wick 3
02:05
Is winning or showmanship more important to Jones?
08:46
Van Natta Jr.: NFLPA chaos ‘will get worse’
05:25
Oakmont lays out pathway for lift on Clark ban
07:56
Hill calls out WNBA revenue structure
07:22
Lillard signing with Trail Blazers is ‘nice story’
01:38
Best moments from 2025 MLB All-Star Week
02:13
Is Henry a NE Patriot or revolutionary patriot?
03:22
Who has the most famous stolen base in MLB?
07:45
Former NFLPA president reacts to collusion scandal
08:55
The ‘mystery’ behind Beasley’s gambling scandal
13:39
Debating Schwarber’s ASG MVP win, swing-off format
05:27
Marlins’ road winning streak is a ‘fun surprise’
05:53
Marlins lose run, game after umpire interference
16:13
Heat continuing to ‘tread water’ during offseason
03:54
Will Texas quarterback Manning be starter in NFL?
04:16
Evaluating Dolphins’ future with current structure
03:41
Heat must address ‘stale’ roster
08:43
Lillard ‘done’ as NBA star after Bucks move on
02:14
Ramsey traded to Steelers team in ‘win-now mode’
04:31
Report: NHL to eliminate LTIR loophole in new CBA
16:56
Florio breaks down NFL collusion ruling
Latest Clips
01:38
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
01:09
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury
01:24
How Mixon’s injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts
01:48
Target Pederson, Ginn on fantasy waiver wire
01:43
‘Move on’ from Guardians’ Clase in fantasy leagues
06:12
Clark’s return would make Fever spicy in playoffs
16:07
Aces getting contributions after roster shake up
01:16
Rams’ Stafford missing camp time with back issues
01:27
What is McMahon’s fantasy ceiling with Yankees?
14:48
Liberty facing injury adversity, Sparks streaking
10:51
NFL teams with ‘varying degrees’ of hope in 2025
01:47
Top shots from 2025 3M Open
08:14
Woad ‘playing best golf of any woman in the world’
11:23
Assessing ‘discrepancy’ for Niemann in major play
09:28
What challenges will Rolapp face as PGA Tour CEO?
01:07
Underwater Cam: Walsh wins 100m fly world title
30
NASCAR on NBC returns with road to the playoffs
04:46
Jackson, Allen among six joining Madden ’99 Club’
06:28
How Pickett’s injury affects Browns QB competition
03:10
Rams ‘being safe’ with Stafford’s back issues
27:33
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 3
01:54
Huge crash creates chaos during Stage 3
03:27
Eagles have ‘Superbowl bullseye’ on their backs
02:16
Lynx’s Collier worth bets to win MVP and DPOY
02:14
Clemson among best bets to win ACC Championship
01:58
Collins ‘clear best bet’ as NFL yards leader
08:22
Sabathia, Ichiro shine in Hall of Fame speeches
01:29
Can Ionescu carry Liberty without Stewart?
01:33
Judge’s injury opens AL MVP door for Raleigh
04:28
SMX-plainer: Common track terminology
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue