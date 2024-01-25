Skip navigation
Top News
Fantasy Fallout of Bears Hiring Shane Waldron as OC
Zachary Krueger
,
Zachary Krueger
,
Tee times for Rounds 1 and 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
RFK Racing, Front Row Motorsports make sponsor announcements
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Watch Now
Toptracer's coach program evolving in 2024
January 25, 2024 10:41 AM
Topgolf Technologies CFO and GM Ben Sharpe explains the efficacy and importance behind Toptracer, which allows golfers to see their shots and data to better analyze their performance.
