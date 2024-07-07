 Skip navigation
David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
Pato O’Ward tops Alex Palou to win Mid-Ohio in first IndyCar hybrid race
BMW International Open - Day Four
Ewen Ferguson bets on himself, joins 4 DP World Tour pros into The Open

McLaughlin: Felt in ‘no-man’s land’ at Mid-Ohio
O’Ward proud of ‘hard-fought’ Honda Indy 200 win
Palou explains his costly pit stop at Mid-Ohio

Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 9

July 7, 2024 02:05 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 9 of the 2024 Tour de France, where riders embarked on a 199-kilometer route throughout Troyes.