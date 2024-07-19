 Skip navigation
The 152nd Open - Day Two
Tiger Woods concludes another lost season with likely goodbye to Royal Troon
AUTO: SEP 07 NASCAR Xfinity Series - Indiana 250
Indianapolis Xfinity race: USA Network info, start time, forecast
nbc_tdf_stage19finish_240719.jpg
2024 Tour de France Standings

nbc_dps_tigerwoodsrecap_240719.jpg
Patrick wonders when enough is enough for Tiger
nbc_golf_danbrownintv_240719.jpg
Brown: Open Championship exceeding expectations
nbc_golf_roryfourthhole_240719.jpg
McIlroy’s Open struggles continue with triple on 4

Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 19 finish

July 19, 2024 10:42 AM
Catch the conclusion of Stage 19 of the 2024 Tour de France, as riders finish the 145km mountain voyage from Embrun to Isola 2000.