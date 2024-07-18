Skip navigation
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 18 finish
July 18, 2024 12:02 PM
Watch the final moments of Stage 18 of the 2024 Tour de France, where riders completed their 179.5-kilometer journey from Gap to Barcelonnette.
