 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA
WNBA All-Star Game 2024: How to watch, rosters, format, schedule, and more
The 152nd Open - Day One
Thursday’s Open mic: Justin Thomas trending; Tyrrell Hatton’s worst round of year
MX 2024 Rd 07 Spring Creek Garrett Marchbanks rides across bridge.JPG
Garrett Marchbanks, ClubMX part ways ahead of move to Pro Circuit Kawasaki in 2025
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_indypreview_240718.jpg
NASCAR returns to Indy with Next Gen cars
nbc_cyc_tdf18_campenaertsintv_240718.jpg
Campenaerts fulfills dream by winning Stage 18
nbc_dps_jessecoleintv_240718.jpg
Savannah Bananas bring new showmanship to baseball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA
WNBA All-Star Game 2024: How to watch, rosters, format, schedule, and more
The 152nd Open - Day One
Thursday’s Open mic: Justin Thomas trending; Tyrrell Hatton’s worst round of year
MX 2024 Rd 07 Spring Creek Garrett Marchbanks rides across bridge.JPG
Garrett Marchbanks, ClubMX part ways ahead of move to Pro Circuit Kawasaki in 2025
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_indypreview_240718.jpg
NASCAR returns to Indy with Next Gen cars
nbc_cyc_tdf18_campenaertsintv_240718.jpg
Campenaerts fulfills dream by winning Stage 18
nbc_dps_jessecoleintv_240718.jpg
Savannah Bananas bring new showmanship to baseball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 18 finish

July 18, 2024 12:02 PM
Watch the final moments of Stage 18 of the 2024 Tour de France, where riders completed their 179.5-kilometer journey from Gap to Barcelonnette.