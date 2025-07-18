 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels
Angels slugger Mike Trout closing in on 400 homers, 1,000 RBIs with aim on postseason
MLB: All Star-American League at National League
Phillies remain committed to keeping slugger Kyle Schwarber beyond 2025
MLB: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds
Marlins’ Connor Norby to miss 6-to-8 weeks after left wrist surgery

Top Clips

nbc_golf_girlsamateursemis_250718.jpg
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Champ. 2025, Semifinals
nbc_golf_rorymcilroyv2_250718.jpg
McIlroy ‘warm,’ but needs to get ‘scalding’
nbc_golf_brianharmanv2_250718.jpg
Battle-tested Harman trying to join exclusive club

Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 13

July 18, 2025
Relive the action from Stage 13 of the 2025 Tour de France, where rides climbed through 10.9 km of the Pyrenees mountains from Loudenvielle to Peyragudes.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_girlsamateursemis_250718.jpg
09:04
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Champ. 2025, Semifinals
nbc_golf_rorymcilroyv2_250718.jpg
08:21
McIlroy ‘warm,’ but needs to get ‘scalding’
nbc_golf_brianharmanv2_250718.jpg
09:49
Battle-tested Harman trying to join exclusive club
nbc_golf_openrd2takeaways_250718.jpg
04:33
Portrush a ‘slam dunk’ in second time hosting Open
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250718.jpg
05:11
‘Artist’ Wagner redeems himself with flop on 8th
nbc_wnba_reesecba_250718.jpg
02:20
Reese felt ‘disrespected’ by WNBA’s CBA proposal
reese_new_thumbnail.jpg
57
Reese talks game day fashion, glam team
fitzy_site.jpg
08:15
Transformation benefitting Fitzpatrick at Portrush
nbc_golf_lowrysituation_250718.jpg
08:13
Lowry dinged two strokes: ‘Hard to take’
scheff_site.jpg
08:55
Scottie’s ‘true mastery’ on display as Open leader
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250718.jpg
01:43
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_theopenrd2late_250718.jpg
19:33
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Round 2
nbc_cyc_previewstage14_btp_v2_250718.jpg
06:38
How will cyclists attack Pogačar during Stage 14?
nbc_roto_addison_250718.jpg
01:12
How Addison’s potential suspension impacts Vikings
nbc_roto_rashee_250718.jpg
01:32
How Rice’s potential suspension impacts KC, Worthy
nbc_golf_fitzintv_250718.jpg
02:59
Fitzpatrick fires a 66: ‘Things have been ticking’
nbc_roto_alvarezv2_250718.jpg
01:59
Alvarez looking ‘more like himself’ in Triple-A
nbc_roto_harrisstarter_250718.jpg
01:01
Chargers will rely on Tre Harris to start as WR
nbc_roto_cortesbrewers_250718.jpg
02:02
Fantasy impact of Cortes nearing return to Brewers
nbc_roto_arrighetti_250718.jpg
01:36
Arrighetti expected to begin rehab assignment
nbc_bte_texasamv2_250718.jpg
02:02
Texas A&M a ‘good bet’ to go over 7.5 wins in 2025
nbc_dls_damianlillard_250718.jpg
07:22
Lillard signing with Trail Blazers is ‘nice story’
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
07:21
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_golf_kizandhicks_250718.jpg
01:38
Bat sends Hicks, Kisner scrambling in Open booth
nbc_golf_rahmupset_250718.jpg
01:03
Rahm beats his club up after mis-hit approach
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
04:02
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
skylar.jpg
01:52
WNBA All-Star Game MVP picks: Diggins, Mitchell
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
01:57
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract
nbc_bte_cyyoung_250718.jpg
01:39
Skubal, Crochet ‘neck and neck’ to win AL Cy Young
nbc_pftpm_tjwattdeal_250718.jpg
03:52
Steelers showing a ‘massive commitment’ to Watt