Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 14
July 19, 2025 02:29 PM
Relive the action from Stage 14 of the 2025 Tour de France, where riders raced 182.6km through the mountains from Pau to Luchon-Superbagnères.
Latest Clips
08:07
Scottie showing his course management is peerless
05:46
Wagner whiffs Scheffler chip, overshoots green
02:07
Excited for final pairing, Li focused on his game
01:30
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 3
01:18
Even-keeled Scheffler happy with Round 3 par saves
18:54
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Round 3
09:58
Evenepoel, Skjelmose abandon Tour de France
03:27
Inside Deegan: Family roots, fierce drive
02:19
McIlroy treating Open support as a ‘celebration’
01:22
Rory’s 56-footer for eagle sends crowd into frenzy
01:21
Rory’s shot from the rough unearths ANOTHER ball?!
01:37
Hatton holes out to vault up The Open leaderboard
04:33
HLs: Bryson posts another strong Open round in 68
40
Fitzpatrick chips in again for the co-lead
02:28
Arensman: Tour de France stage win is unbelievable
12:42
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 14 finish
07:37
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early Round 3
14:31
HLs: U.S. women’s water polo dominates Japan
01:07
Rory FIRES crowd up with LONG opening birdie
58
ACE! Parry sinks first hole in one of 153rd Open
01:44
Martinez climbs through fans and fog in Stage 14
01:07
Evenepoel abandons Tour de France in Stage 14
46
Lowry gets brutal roll at Royal Portrush
09:21
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
09:04
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Champ. 2025, Semifinals
08:21
McIlroy ‘warm,’ but needs to get ‘scalding’
09:49
Battle-tested Harman trying to join exclusive club
04:33
Portrush a ‘slam dunk’ in second time hosting Open
05:11
‘Artist’ Wagner redeems himself with flop on 8th
02:20
Reese felt ‘disrespected’ by WNBA’s CBA proposal
