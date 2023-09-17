Tsegay breaks world record in women's 5000m

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets announce Mike Babcock as Head Coach
Mike Babcock resigns as Blue Jackets coach amid investigation involving players’ photos
Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
Gudaf Tsegay (5000m), Mondo Duplantis (pole vault) break world records at Pre Classic
Tua_Dolphins.jpg
Sunday Night Football: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots - Same Game Parlay
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_tannehillpresser_230917.jpg
Tannehill recaps Titans OT win vs. Chargers
nbc_nfl_arthursmithpresser_230917.jpg
Smith details keys to Falcons’ explosive comeback
nbc_pl_2robbiesv2_230917.jpg
Ward-Prowse showcasing all-around game at West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets announce Mike Babcock as Head Coach
Mike Babcock resigns as Blue Jackets coach amid investigation involving players’ photos
Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
Gudaf Tsegay (5000m), Mondo Duplantis (pole vault) break world records at Pre Classic
Tua_Dolphins.jpg
Sunday Night Football: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots - Same Game Parlay
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_tannehillpresser_230917.jpg
Tannehill recaps Titans OT win vs. Chargers
nbc_nfl_arthursmithpresser_230917.jpg
Smith details keys to Falcons’ explosive comeback
nbc_pl_2robbiesv2_230917.jpg
Ward-Prowse showcasing all-around game at West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Tsegay breaks world record in women's 5000m

September 17, 2023 04:31 PM
Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia sets a new world record in the women's 5000m during the Diamond League Final at Hayward Field with a time of 14:00.21 to claim the title at The Prefontaine Classic.