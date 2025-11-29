Highlights: USWNT v. Italy (En Español)

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Washington Commanders OTA
Andrew Luck hires Tavita Pritchard as Stanford’s head football coach
CYCLING-ITA-GIRO
Israel-Premier Tech is rebranding as NSN Cycling Team from 2026 with new base in Spain
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/d8b6db0/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4815x2708+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F05%2F28%2F4010b78e4d639794ec6adc99497c%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2248910745
Keegan Bradley wins 11 skins worth $2.1 million in return of Skins Game
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_orlvsdet_251128.jpg
Highlights: Magic conjure up road win vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_clevsatl_251128.jpg
Highlights: Hawks use hot second half to beat Cavs
nbc_nba_wshind_2minhl_251128.jpg
Highlights: Pacers pummel Wizards in Indy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Washington Commanders OTA
Andrew Luck hires Tavita Pritchard as Stanford’s head football coach
CYCLING-ITA-GIRO
Israel-Premier Tech is rebranding as NSN Cycling Team from 2026 with new base in Spain
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/d8b6db0/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4815x2708+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F05%2F28%2F4010b78e4d639794ec6adc99497c%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2248910745
Keegan Bradley wins 11 skins worth $2.1 million in return of Skins Game
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_orlvsdet_251128.jpg
Highlights: Magic conjure up road win vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_clevsatl_251128.jpg
Highlights: Hawks use hot second half to beat Cavs
nbc_nba_wshind_2minhl_251128.jpg
Highlights: Pacers pummel Wizards in Indy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: USWNT v. Italy (En Español)

November 28, 2025 09:16 PM
Catarina Macario netted a brace as the USWNT cruised past Italy 3-0 in their International Friendly match at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_orlvsdet_251128.jpg
01:52
Highlights: Magic conjure up road win vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_clevsatl_251128.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Hawks use hot second half to beat Cavs
nbc_nba_wshind_2minhl_251128.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Pacers pummel Wizards in Indy
nbc_nba_phibkn_2minhl_251128.jpg
01:56
Highlights: 76ers earn road win vs. Nets
nbc_cfb_indianafifthtouchdown_251128.jpg
01:10
Mendoza gets it to Sarratt for touchdown
cooper_thumb.jpg
01:09
Cooper shrugs off defenders on highlight TD
nbc_cfb_osumich_251128.jpg
02:36
Can Ohio State find the answers for Michigan?
nbc_cfb_indianafourthtd_251128.jpg
01:16
Hemby races 82 yards to add to Indiana’s lead
nbc_cfb_indianafirsttd_251128.jpg
38
Black punches in Indiana TD vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_mendozatouchdown_251128.jpg
45
Mendoza scores on keeper around the edge
nbc_cfb_indianathirdtd_251128.jpg
01:55
Black puts Purdue in spin cycle for second TD
nbc_cfb_cignettisegment_251128.jpg
04:38
Is Cignetti’s success at Indiana sustainable?
nbc_cfb_lanekiffin_251128.jpg
06:05
What will Kiffin decide for his future?
nbc_mcbb_oklvmarq_251128.jpg
07:35
Highlights: Oklahoma narrowly escapes Marquette
campbell_mpx.jpg
17:32
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
07:11
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
17:48
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs
nbc_snf_chiefsdisc_251128.jpg
01:03
Garrett: Chiefs need to ‘get their act together’
nbc_snf_cinpostgameint_251127.jpg
05:15
Bengals deliver unforgettable postgame interview
nbc_snf_maddencastpostint_251127.jpg
01:23
Ossai ‘thankful’ for teammates after beating BAL
nbc_snf_bengalsravenslites_251127.jpg
51
Highlights: Bengals beat Ravens in Burrow’s return
nbc_snf_cinIosivastd_251127.jpg
59
Burrow drops dime to Iosivas for Bengals touchdown
nbc_snf_cinhudsontd_251127.jpg
52
Hudson makes incredible one-handed touchdown catch
nbc_snf_ballikelyfumble_251127.jpg
01:12
Battle forces Likely to fumble before goal line
nbc_nfl_dalprescottsound_251127.jpg
51
Prescott: DAL has shown ‘resiliency’ this season
nbc_nfl_kcmahomessound_251127.jpg
58
Mahomes reflects on ‘missed opportunities’ vs. DAL
nbc_snf_balhenrytd_251127.jpg
52
Henry rumbles for 28-yard touchdown run
nbc_nfl_gblovesound_251127.jpg
57
Love breaks down late-game execution vs. Lions
dua_winter_oly_promo_251126.jpg
44
Dua Lipa brings the cool to Milan Cortina
rockets_warriors_251126.jpg
01:57
HLs: Rockets weather Warriors’ second-half surge