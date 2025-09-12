 Skip navigation
Sabrina Ionescu
WNBA playoffs: New York aims to repeat, Minnesota seeks redemption, Clark sidelined
Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge hits 361st home run to tie Joe DiMaggio for 4th place in Yankees history
Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB Riley Leonard
No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 16 Texas A&M prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats

nbc_pl_guinnesscustomcontent_250912.jpg
Which PL star would pour best pint of Guinness?
nbc_cfb_mdwashingtonpkg_250912.jpg
Washington leading new era of Maryland football
nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 19 Finish

September 12, 2025 12:07 PM
Watch the conclusion of Stage 19 of the 2025 Vuelta a España that featured a cluster of cyclists battling for first place.

nbc_pl_guinnesscustomcontent_250912.jpg
57
Which PL star would pour best pint of Guinness?
nbc_cfb_mdwashingtonpkg_250912.jpg
02:19
Washington leading new era of Maryland football
nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
12:19
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
btewnbachamps250912.jpg
01:39
Dream offer value as WNBA Champion sleeper
nbc_bte_week2bets_250912.jpg
01:19
Cowboys, Lions headline NFL Week 2 best bets
nbc_bte_libertymercury_250912.jpg
01:30
Liberty could be in trouble against the Mercury
nbc_bte_bestbets_250912.jpg
01:58
Jets, Seahawks headline Week 2 best bets
nbc_bte_nlroy_250912.jpg
02:31
Will Horton or Baldwin win NL ROY?
nbc_bte_nfcchamp_250812.jpg
02:03
Packers are ‘most likely’ team to win NFC
nbc_dps_hermedwards_250912.jpg
13:16
Edwards compares Parsons to L.T.
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
14:55
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_dps_miketrout_250912.jpg
05:10
Will Trout become a forgotten legend?
nbc_dps_johnkuhn_250912.jpg
09:13
Kuhn: Packers are the best team in the NFL
nbc_golf_hovlandint_250912.jpg
01:33
Hovland looking for a more ‘stress-free’ game
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
05:39
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2
sales_nas_creditone_bristol_250911.jpg
03:01
Glory awaits at NASCAR’s ‘Last Great Colosseum’
nbc_pft_miamimeeting_250912.jpg
05:51
Florio ‘troubled by’ Miami’s players-only meeting
nbc_pft_sirianni_250912.jpg
04:03
Is Eagles’ Sirianni one of best coaches in NFL?
nbc_pft_replayreview_250912.jpg
09:17
When should NFL’s replay assist system kick in?
nbc_pft_commanderspackerspt5_250912.jpg
03:32
Packers DE Parsons: ‘Defense wins championships’
nbc_pft_wasgbpt2_250912.jpg
09:34
Are Packers a ‘team of destiny’ with Parsons?
nbc_pft_commanderspackerspt4_250912.jpg
07:16
Packers DC Hafley will get targeted as head coach
nbc_pft_wasgbpt1_250912.jpg
05:28
Packers dealt ‘a lot of little blows’ to Daniels
nbc_pft_commanderspackerspt3_250912.jpg
04:46
Packers ‘don’t have many weaknesses offensively’
nbc_pft_nikejersey_250912.jpg
06:53
Packers wear all-white ‘Winter Warning’ uniforms
winstonspeechw.jpg
03:31
Winston’s ‘Eat a W’ speech has ‘staying power’
nbc_wnba_thurstopplays_250912.jpg
02:11
Highlights: Aces’ record night, Wings dominate
nbc_nas_trucksbristol_250911.jpg
11:56
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, Bristol
nbc_golf_coreypereira_250911.jpg
02:20
Pereira playing for bigger purpose at Procore
nbc_golf_grouphighlights_250911.jpg
04:34
Spaun, Henley roll at Procore; Scheffler struggles