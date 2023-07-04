Watch Now
Wie West 'incredibly blessed' for her career
Michelle Wie West takes a seat at the Live From desk to chat about the preparations for her final US Women’s Open, while also looking back at her 2014 U.S. Women’s Open victory.
Fowler kept ‘calm’ during Rocket Mortgage Classic
Will Lowery and Doug Smith heap praise on Rickie Fowler following his impressive playoff-victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Harigae comes back from ‘rock bottom’
Mina Harigae missed seven straight cuts in 2019 and lost her Tour card, but a reset helped her come back to eventually play in the U.S. Women's Open near her hometown.
Pebble Beach holds four difficult par 5s
The Live From crew takes a look at the par 5s at Pebble Beach and how players can make up ground at the U.S. Women's Open.
‘Arguably the most difficult three-hole stretch’
Overview of holes 8, 9 and 10 at Pebble Beach displaying one of the most difficult stretches of holes back to back in tournament play.
Pebble Beach’s No. 7 will take commitment
Paige Mackenzie breaks down the Pebble Beach's precarious seventh hole and what golfers need to do to be successful, especially when the weather is less than ideal.
Harigae reflects growing up near Pebble Beach
Hometown native Mina Harigae walks down memory lane at Pebble Beach and highlights her family-owned sushi restaurant being the only one in Pacific Grove.
Ko feels ‘lucky’ to play historic Pebble Beach
Jin Young Ko discusses her preparation for the U.S. Women's Open and her excitement around playing the famous Pebble Beach course.
Vu’s improved spin has led to breakout season
Ahead of the U.S. Women's Open, Lilia Vu sits down with the Live From crew to reflect on her journey leading up to her strong 2023 season, which includes winning the Chevron Championship in April.
Underdog Olson plays for more than herself
Amy Olson joins the Live From set to explain the challenges and excitement of playing in the U.S. Women’s Open this week while seven months pregnant.
Olson to compete in Women’s Open while pregnant
Amy Olson is set to participate in the U.S. Women's Open at seven months pregnant and she joins Live From to share her journey about qualifying and pregnancy.
Lee reflects on being a U.S. Women’s Open champion
Minjee Lee recaps winning last year's U.S. Women's Open, plus how life has changed for her since that historic victory.