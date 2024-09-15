 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Chris Buescher wins at Watkins Glen with pass on final lap of overtime
Solheim Cup
U.S. finally gets the headline it wants: Americans win Solheim Cup
The Solheim Cup - Final Round
‘Bitter’ Leona Maguire proves point by earning singles point

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_mindarnoldpresser_240915.jpg
Darnold feeling trust from O’Connell, Vikings
nbc_nas_byronkes_240915.jpg
Byron sandwiched between wall, Keselowski
nbc_indy_trophypresentation_240915.jpg
Palou’s 2024 IndyCar Series trophy presentation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Chris Buescher wins at Watkins Glen with pass on final lap of overtime
Solheim Cup
U.S. finally gets the headline it wants: Americans win Solheim Cup
The Solheim Cup - Final Round
‘Bitter’ Leona Maguire proves point by earning singles point

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_mindarnoldpresser_240915.jpg
Darnold feeling trust from O’Connell, Vikings
nbc_nas_byronkes_240915.jpg
Byron sandwiched between wall, Keselowski
nbc_indy_trophypresentation_240915.jpg
Palou’s 2024 IndyCar Series trophy presentation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Power explains 'pop' that led to belt failure

September 15, 2024 05:36 PM
Will Power unpacks what happened with his lap belt at the start of the IndyCar Music City Grand Prix but remains proud of his team's effort throughout the 2024 season.