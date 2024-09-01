Power 'doing everything we need' to close gap

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
LSU vs. USC Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 31
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Scottie Scheffler 18 holes from $25 million exclamation point on historic season
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Pato O’Ward posterizes IndyCar field with impressive victory at Milwaukee Mile
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
‘Stoked’ O’Ward: ‘Three in the book this year’
Scheffler looks ‘unbeatable’ on Moving Day
Orji connects with Edwards for early UMich lead
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
Paralympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
LSU vs. USC Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 31
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Scottie Scheffler 18 holes from $25 million exclamation point on historic season
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Pato O’Ward posterizes IndyCar field with impressive victory at Milwaukee Mile
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
‘Stoked’ O’Ward: ‘Three in the book this year’
Scheffler looks ‘unbeatable’ on Moving Day
Orji connects with Edwards for early UMich lead
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
Paralympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Power 'doing everything we need' to close gap
August 31, 2024 08:31 PM
Will Power looks forward to trying to further close the points gap with Alex Palou after a hard-fought runner-up finish in Race 1 of the Milwaukee Mile 250.
Close Ad