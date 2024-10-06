 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Southern California at Minnesota
Minnesota upsets No. 11 USC 24-17 on Brosmer’s 4th-and-goal sneak with 56 seconds left
MLB: ALDS-Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees
Verdugo’s go-ahead single and acrobatic catch lift Yankees over Royals 6-5 in ALDS opener
NCAA Football: Michigan at Washington
Washington pulls away in 4th quarter to beat No. 10 Michigan 27-17

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michwash_postgamereacs_241005.jpg
Washington knocks off Michigan in ‘resounding win’
nbc_cfb_michwash_fischintv_241005.jpg
Fisch: UW’s win vs. UM is ‘redemption’
nbc_cfb_michwash_camfabintc_241005.jpg
Fabiculanan gets late interception for Washington

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Southern California at Minnesota
Minnesota upsets No. 11 USC 24-17 on Brosmer’s 4th-and-goal sneak with 56 seconds left
MLB: ALDS-Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees
Verdugo’s go-ahead single and acrobatic catch lift Yankees over Royals 6-5 in ALDS opener
NCAA Football: Michigan at Washington
Washington pulls away in 4th quarter to beat No. 10 Michigan 27-17

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michwash_postgamereacs_241005.jpg
Washington knocks off Michigan in ‘resounding win’
nbc_cfb_michwash_fischintv_241005.jpg
Fisch: UW’s win vs. UM is ‘redemption’
nbc_cfb_michwash_camfabintc_241005.jpg
Fabiculanan gets late interception for Washington

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rogers discusses significance of win vs. Michigan

October 5, 2024 10:57 PM
Washington quarterback Will Rogers breaks down his emotions after the team's win over Michigan in a National Championship rematch.