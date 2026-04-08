Tigers vs. Twins prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 8

Winners of the first two games in this four-game series, the Minnesota Twins (5-6) take the field against the Detroit Tigers (4-7) in a key early-season battle between the American League Central rivals.

The Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 4–2 on Tuesday night at Target Field, riding a decisive fifth inning and another dominant start from Taj Bradley. After being held scoreless through four innings, the Twins broke through against Tigers’ ace Tarik Skubal, pushing across all four of their runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Bradley allowed one run on six hits while striking out 10 over 6⅓ innings on the way to improving to 2–0. Skubal, the two‑time reigning AL Cy Young winner, struggled surrendering four runs on eight hits in just 4⅔ innings. Ryan Jeffers delivered the biggest swing of the game with a two‑run double, while Josh Bell added an RBI double. Detroit chipped away late, getting RBI hits from Kevin McGonigle in both the seventh and ninth innings, but the rally fizzled before Detroit could complete the comeback.

Tonight, Detroit sends Framber Valdez to the mound while the Twins hand the ball to Bailey Ober. Valdez is at his best when he’s commanding the bottom of the zone, forcing quick contact and limiting damage. It is imperative that the Twins stay patient at the plate and work the count against the former Houston ace. Minnesota counters with Bailey Ober, whose success hinges on strike‑throwing and extension from his 6’9” frame. Ober’s ability to change eye levels and stay ahead in counts will be tested by a Detroit lineup that prefers to hunt pitches early.

Offensively, the Twins will try to generate traffic for middle‑order hitters and avoid chasing Valdez’s sinker below the zone, while the Tigers aim to stay patient against Ober and capitalize on mistakes up in the strike zone.

Lets dive into this afternoon’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Tigers vs. Twins

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, Fox Sports 1, Tigers.TV, Twins.TV

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The Latest Odds: Tigers vs. Twins

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Tigers (-156), Twins (+129)

Spread: Tigers -1.5 (+113) / Twins +1.5 (-136)

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Tigers vs. Twins

Pitching Matchup for April 8:



Tigers: Framber Valdez

Season Totals: 12.0 IP, 1-0, 0.75 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 10K, 3 BB

Framber Valdez Season Totals: 12.0 IP, 1-0, 0.75 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 10K, 3 BB Twins: Bailey Ober

Season Totals: 8.0 IP, 0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 5K, 3 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Tigers vs. Twins

Gleyber Torres is 1-12 over his last 3 games

is 1-12 over his last 3 games Spencer Torkelson has at least one hit in 3 of his last 4 games (4-10)

has at least one hit in 3 of his last 4 games (4-10) Riley Greene is 1-13 over his last 4 games

is 1-13 over his last 4 games Minnesota is hitting .211 as a team

Byron Buxton is 2-8 over his last 2 games after going hitless in his previous 18 ABs

is 2-8 over his last 2 games after going hitless in his previous 18 ABs Royce Lewis is 3-17 (.176) in April

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Tigers vs. Twins

The Tigers are 4-7 on the Run Line this season

The Twins are 6-5 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 5 times in the Tigers’ 11 games this season (5-5-1)

The OVER has cashed 4 times in the Twins’ 11 games (4-6-1)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Tigers vs. Twins

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Tigers and the Twins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Tigers on the Run Line.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 8.0.

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