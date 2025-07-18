 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165
Chicago Street Race won’t be on NASCAR schedule in 2026
The 153rd Open - Day Two_LargeImage_m368165.jpg
The Open 2025: Third-round tee times, featured groups at Royal Portrush
Mo'ne Davis
Former Little League star Mo’ne Davis to try out for new women’s pro baseball league

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorymcilroyv2_250718.jpg
McIlroy ‘warm,’ but needs to get ‘scalding’
nbc_golf_brianharmanv2_250718.jpg
Battle-tested Harman trying to join exclusive club
nbc_golf_openrd2takeaways_250718.jpg
Portrush a ‘slam dunk’ in second time hosting Open

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165
Chicago Street Race won’t be on NASCAR schedule in 2026
The 153rd Open - Day Two_LargeImage_m368165.jpg
The Open 2025: Third-round tee times, featured groups at Royal Portrush
Mo'ne Davis
Former Little League star Mo’ne Davis to try out for new women’s pro baseball league

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorymcilroyv2_250718.jpg
McIlroy ‘warm,’ but needs to get ‘scalding’
nbc_golf_brianharmanv2_250718.jpg
Battle-tested Harman trying to join exclusive club
nbc_golf_openrd2takeaways_250718.jpg
Portrush a ‘slam dunk’ in second time hosting Open

Reese felt 'disrespected' by WNBA's CBA proposal

July 18, 2025 04:38 PM
Chicago Sky's Angel Reese talks about her experience at the WNBA's most recent CBA negation meeting, including gaining a new perspective after a year in the league.

reese_new_thumbnail.jpg
57
Reese talks game day fashion, glam team
skylar.jpg
01:52
WNBA All-Star Game MVP picks: Diggins, Mitchell
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight_250717.jpg
03:10
HLs: Liberty crush Fever, Aces-Wings thriller
nbc_bte_valkyriesplayoffs_250717.jpg
01:43
Why there’s value with Valkyries to miss playoffs
nbc_wnba_toplaysnightv2_250716.jpg
02:37
Highlights: Fever beat Sun, Sparks down Mystics
nbc_bte_aces_250716.jpg
01:19
Bet Over on Bueckers in ‘great matchup’ vs. Aces
nbc_bte_mercury_250715.jpg
01:21
Lynx due for ‘revenge’ against Mercury
nbc_bte_feversun_250715.jpg
01:45
Are Fever being ‘overvalued’ against Sun?
nbc_wnba_mondaynightrecaphls_250715.jpg
02:06
Highlights: Mercury-Valkyries duel, Collier stars
nbc_wnba_sundaynightrecaphls_250715.jpg
03:04
Highlights: Clark vs. Bueckers, Stewie shows out
nbc_wnba_skylynx_250714.jpg
14:51
Reese recognized with signature shoe, game cover
nbc_wnba_mvpconvo_250714.jpg
14:34
Is Aces’ Wilson an MVP contender for this season?
nbc_wnba_feverwings_250714.jpg
14:53
Clark, Bueckers shine in Fever-Wings matchup
nbc_bte_wnbaimprovedplayer_250714.jpg
01:55
Thornton ‘the odds-on leader’ for WNBA’s MIP award
nbc_bte_lynxsky_250714.jpg
01:29
Will the Lynx cover against the Sky?
nbc_wnba_nightrecap_250713.jpg
01:25
Highlights: Sky stun Lynx, Wilson puts up 34
nbc_wnba_nightrecap_250712.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Storm dig deep, Fever crush Dream
nbc_wnba_nightrecap_250711.jpg
01:46
Highlights: Collier scores 17, Mystics defeat Aces
nbc_roto_dreamfever_250711.jpg
01:54
‘Can’t count on’ Fever vs. Dream, bet the under
nbc_bte_acesmystics_250710.jpg
01:46
Mystics have a ‘scary line’ against the Aces
nbc_roto_wnbadpoy_250710.jpg
01:56
Aces’ Wilson leads DPOY odds in tight race
nbc_wnba_wedhlrecap_250710.jpg
02:46
Highlights: Clark returns, Thomas comes up clutch
nbc_roto_wingssky_250709.jpg
01:27
Take the under on Reese’s rebounds vs. Wings
nbc_roto_acesliberty_250708.jpg
01:33
Take the Over in Aces-Liberty despite struggles
nbc_bte_valkyriesfever_250708.jpg
02:00
Valkyries-Fever spread hinging on Clark’s status
sykesreese.jpg
27:19
Reese leads All-Star reserves, Sykes among snubs
nbc_wnba_clarkreeseallstar_250707.jpg
07:30
Reese, Clark weren’t snubbed by WNBA player vote
nbc_wnba_allstars_250707.jpg
14:46
Clark fans have spoken with WNBA All-Star vote
nbc_roto_valvdream_250707.jpg
01:17
Why the Valkyries are the smart bet against Dream
nbc_roto_wnbachamps_250707.jpg
01:37
Storm a ‘dark horse’ candidate to win WNBA title

nbc_golf_rorymcilroyv2_250718.jpg
08:21
McIlroy ‘warm,’ but needs to get ‘scalding’
nbc_golf_brianharmanv2_250718.jpg
09:49
Battle-tested Harman trying to join exclusive club
nbc_golf_openrd2takeaways_250718.jpg
04:33
Portrush a ‘slam dunk’ in second time hosting Open
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250718.jpg
05:11
‘Artist’ Wagner redeems himself with flop on 8th
fitzy_site.jpg
08:15
Transformation benefitting Fitzpatrick at Portrush
nbc_golf_lowrysituation_250718.jpg
08:13
Lowry dinged two strokes: ‘Hard to take’
scheff_site.jpg
08:55
Scottie’s ‘true mastery’ on display as Open leader
nbc_golf_theopenrd2late_250718.jpg
19:33
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Round 2
nbc_cyc_previewstage14_btp_v2_250718.jpg
06:38
How will cyclists attack Pogačar during Stage 14?
nbc_roto_addison_250718.jpg
01:12
How Addison’s potential suspension impacts Vikings
nbc_roto_rashee_250718.jpg
01:32
How Rice’s potential suspension impacts KC, Worthy
nbc_golf_fitzintv_250718.jpg
02:59
Fitzpatrick fires a 66: ‘Things have been ticking’
nbc_roto_alvarezv2_250718.jpg
01:59
Alvarez looking ‘more like himself’ in Triple-A
nbc_roto_harrisstarter_250718.jpg
01:01
Chargers will rely on Tre Harris to start as WR
nbc_roto_cortesbrewers_250718.jpg
02:02
Fantasy impact of Cortes nearing return to Brewers
nbc_roto_arrighetti_250718.jpg
01:36
Arrighetti expected to begin rehab assignment
nbc_bte_texasamv2_250718.jpg
02:02
Texas A&M a ‘good bet’ to go over 7.5 wins in 2025
nbc_dls_damianlillard_250718.jpg
07:22
Lillard signing with Trail Blazers is ‘nice story’
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
07:21
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_golf_kizandhicks_250718.jpg
01:38
Bat sends Hicks, Kisner scrambling in Open booth
nbc_golf_rahmupset_250718.jpg
01:03
Rahm beats his club up after mis-hit approach
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
04:02
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
01:57
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract
nbc_bte_cyyoung_250718.jpg
01:39
Skubal, Crochet ‘neck and neck’ to win AL Cy Young
nbc_pftpm_tjwattdeal_250718.jpg
03:52
Steelers showing a ‘massive commitment’ to Watt
nbc_golf_liintv_250718.jpg
01:23
Scores down, confidence back up for Li at The Open
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250718.jpg
14:39
PFT PM Mailbag: Player non-negotiables in next CBA
nbc_pftpm_howellresigns_250718.jpg
02:20
Howell resigns from NFLPA in ‘stunning’ move
nbc_golf_dj18_250718.jpg
40
‘One way to slow it': Flag helps DJ stuff approach
nbc_golf_dechambeaucomp_250718.jpg
04:47
HLs: Bryson roars back 13 strokes lower in Round 2