 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m363914.jpg
Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm say LIV’s competition ‘sufficient’ for world-ranking points
The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m363916.jpg
‘What’s the point?': Scottie Scheffler gets introspective ahead of The Open
Tony Clark
Baseball players’ union head hopeful of major leaguers participating in 2028 Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_bte_redsox_250715.jpg
Dalzell: Fade the Red Sox to make the playoffs
nbc_bte_sec_250715.jpg
Longhorns the clear SEC Championship bet to make
nbc_golf_scheffleropen_250715.jpg
Scheffler offers ‘refreshing’ insight on values

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m363914.jpg
Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm say LIV’s competition ‘sufficient’ for world-ranking points
The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m363916.jpg
‘What’s the point?': Scottie Scheffler gets introspective ahead of The Open
Tony Clark
Baseball players’ union head hopeful of major leaguers participating in 2028 Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_bte_redsox_250715.jpg
Dalzell: Fade the Red Sox to make the playoffs
nbc_bte_sec_250715.jpg
Longhorns the clear SEC Championship bet to make
nbc_golf_scheffleropen_250715.jpg
Scheffler offers ‘refreshing’ insight on values

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Watch Now

Lynx due for 'revenge' against Mercury

July 15, 2025 12:14 PM
Vaughn Dalzell shares why he's leaning towards the Lynx to cover and take care of business at home against the Mercury, where he expects Minnesota to halt Phoenix's recent run of success.

Related Videos

nbc_bte_feversun_250715.jpg
01:45
Are Fever being ‘overvalued’ against Sun?
nbc_wnba_mondaynightrecaphls_250715.jpg
02:06
Highlights: Mercury-Valkyries duel, Collier stars
nbc_wnba_sundaynightrecaphls_250715.jpg
03:04
Highlights: Clark vs. Bueckers, Stewie shows out
nbc_wnba_skylynx_250714.jpg
14:51
Reese recognized with signature shoe, game cover
nbc_wnba_mvpconvo_250714.jpg
14:34
Is Aces’ Wilson an MVP contender for this season?
nbc_wnba_feverwings_250714.jpg
14:53
Clark, Bueckers shine in Fever-Wings matchup
nbc_bte_wnbaimprovedplayer_250714.jpg
01:55
Thornton ‘the odds-on leader’ for WNBA’s MIP award
nbc_bte_lynxsky_250714.jpg
01:29
Will the Lynx cover against the Sky?
nbc_wnba_nightrecap_250713.jpg
01:25
Highlights: Sky stun Lynx, Wilson puts up 34
nbc_wnba_nightrecap_250712.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Storm dig deep, Fever crush Dream
nbc_wnba_nightrecap_250711.jpg
01:46
Highlights: Collier scores 17, Mystics defeat Aces
nbc_roto_dreamfever_250711.jpg
01:54
‘Can’t count on’ Fever vs. Dream, bet the under
nbc_bte_acesmystics_250710.jpg
01:46
Mystics have a ‘scary line’ against the Aces
nbc_roto_wnbadpoy_250710.jpg
01:56
Aces’ Wilson leads DPOY odds in tight race
nbc_wnba_wedhlrecap_250710.jpg
02:46
Highlights: Clark returns, Thomas comes up clutch
nbc_roto_wingssky_250709.jpg
01:27
Take the under on Reese’s rebounds vs. Wings
nbc_roto_acesliberty_250708.jpg
01:33
Take the Over in Aces-Liberty despite struggles
nbc_bte_valkyriesfever_250708.jpg
02:00
Valkyries-Fever spread hinging on Clark’s status
sykesreese.jpg
27:19
Reese leads All-Star reserves, Sykes among snubs
nbc_wnba_clarkreeseallstar_250707.jpg
07:30
Reese, Clark weren’t snubbed by WNBA player vote
nbc_wnba_allstars_250707.jpg
14:46
Clark fans have spoken with WNBA All-Star vote
nbc_roto_valvdream_250707.jpg
01:17
Why the Valkyries are the smart bet against Dream
nbc_roto_wnbachamps_250707.jpg
01:37
Storm a ‘dark horse’ candidate to win WNBA title
nbc_roto_stormvsdream_250703.jpg
01:23
Back Storm on the moneyline in matchup vs. Dream
nbc_roto_mercurywings_250703.jpg
01:37
Don’t ‘mess around’ with Wings vs. Mercury odds
nbc_bte_sparksliberty_250702.jpg
01:40
Liberty vs. Sparks: Bet under for Plum
nbc_roto_feveraces_250702.jpg
01:53
Under is the smart play in Aces vs. Fever
napheesa_(2).jpg
01:37
How to bet on Clark, Collier in Fever-Lynx clash
nbc_oht_wnba_caitlinclarkallstarv2_250630.jpg
16:25
Is Clark being a WNBA All-Star captain fair?
nbc_oht_wnba_angelreese_250630.jpg
14:22
Reese surging toward WNBA All-Star nod

Latest Clips

nbc_bte_redsox_250715.jpg
01:33
Dalzell: Fade the Red Sox to make the playoffs
nbc_bte_sec_250715.jpg
01:52
Longhorns the clear SEC Championship bet to make
nbc_golf_scheffleropen_250715.jpg
13:23
Scheffler offers ‘refreshing’ insight on values
new_nba.jpg
07:03
How can NBA reduce Achilles injuries amid uptick?
oly_wpw_worlds_usaarg_250715.jpg
10:39
Highlight: U.S. women’s water polo obliterates ARG
nbc_bte_lionsfutures_250715.jpg
02:39
Be wary of the Lions in 2025 futures markets
nbc_golf_xanderfullpresser_250715.jpg
17:34
Schauffele ‘relearning’ Portrush ahead of The Open
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwill_250715.jpg
18:05
Goodwill: ‘Keep an eye’ on the San Antonio Spurs
viktor_new.jpg
01:56
Target Hovland in top European markets at The Open
nbc_golf_brysonfullpresser_250715.jpg
21:30
DeChambeau ‘trying to figure out’ wind at Portrush
nbc_golf_rahmpresserreax_250715.jpg
13:31
Rahm ‘finding his form’ for The Open Championship
nbc_golf_schefflershowgoeson_250715.jpg
02:45
Scheffler: We work so hard for such little moments
nbc_golf_jjspaunwalkinginterview_250715.jpg
04:03
Spaun details adjustments to Portrush links golf
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250715.jpg
25:45
Scheffler: Links golf ‘fits my strengths’
nbc_moto_t24justincooper_250714.jpg
04:36
Implications of Cooper taking over SMX points lead
nbc_moto_t24jettlawrence_250714.jpg
03:52
Lawrence brothers on ‘another level right now’
nbc_moto_t24jeremymartin_250714.jpg
04:48
Martin ends career with ‘perfect weekend’
nbc_cyc_tdfstage10_v2_250714.jpg
38:02
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 10
nbc_roto_jauanjennings_250714.jpg
01:20
Report: 49ers’ Jennings wants new deal or a trade
nbc_roto_najeeharris_250714.jpg
01:22
Report: Harris (eye) expected to play Week 1
nbc_roto_brandonaiyuk_250714.jpg
01:19
Aiyuk may start 2025 season on PUP list
nbc_cyc_btpstage11prev_250714.jpg
02:36
Merlier, Milan are ‘headliners’ of Stage 11
nbc_roto_coltkeithlandenroupp_250714.jpg
02:09
Roupp, Keith need to be on more fantasy rosters
nbc_pft_mailbag_250714.jpg
09:13
PFT PM Mailbag: Giants’ QBs, collusion case latest
nbc_pft_NFLPA_lloydhowell_250714.jpg
12:39
Florio: NFLPA’s Howell statement is ‘predictable’
nbc_golf_wagnerflyover_250714.jpg
07:37
Recreating Lowry’s bunker shot at Portrush No. 1
nbc_roto_shanemcclanahan_250714.jpg
01:41
‘Fantasy ace’ McClanahan nearing return for Rays
sirianni.jpg
03:40
Sirianni focused on sustaining success, not repeat
nbc_pft_49ers_jennings_deal_250714.jpg
03:17
Jennings reportedly wants a new deal or a trade
nbc_roto_luisgil_250714.jpg
01:23
Yankees’ Gil makes first rehab start