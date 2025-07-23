 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners
Brewers at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 23
The 94th Academy Awards - Executive Arrivals
Peter Rice to lead LA 2028 Olympic, Paralympic ceremonies
Cristopher sanchez
Phillies’ Cristopher Sánchez shows he has come a long way with complete-game victory

Top Clips

winetourdefrancephotofinish.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 17 finish
nbc_roto_fever_250723.jpg
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
nbc_roto_jaguarsfutures_250723_copy.jpg
Why Jaguars are a ‘high variance’ team with upside

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners
Brewers at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 23
The 94th Academy Awards - Executive Arrivals
Peter Rice to lead LA 2028 Olympic, Paralympic ceremonies
Cristopher sanchez
Phillies’ Cristopher Sánchez shows he has come a long way with complete-game victory

Top Clips

winetourdefrancephotofinish.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 17 finish
nbc_roto_fever_250723.jpg
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
nbc_roto_jaguarsfutures_250723_copy.jpg
Why Jaguars are a ‘high variance’ team with upside

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Watch Now

Take the under on the Mercury against the Dream

July 23, 2025 10:54 AM
Jay Croucher and Trysta Krick preview the Atlanta Dream's showdown with the Phoenix Mercury and explain why the Dream may have some issues scoring against a stubborn Mercury defense.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_fever_250723.jpg
01:39
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_250723.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Ionescu takes over, McBride scores 19
nbc_bte_skylynx_250722.jpg
02:28
Do Sky offer value as underdog bet against Lynx?
nbc_wnba_dijonaiattint_250721.jpg
08:44
Carrington ‘wants to expand her bag’ every season
nbc_wnba_cbaconvov2_250721.jpg
13:16
CBA negotiations: Players are consistent, united
nbc_wnba_allstarrecapv2_250721.jpg
14:57
All-Star Weekend showcased WNBA growth and culture
nbc_wnba_studbudz_250721.jpg
07:02
StudBudz brought joy, humor to the All-Stars
nbc_bte_feverliberty_250721.jpg
01:46
Why under is ‘best angle’ in Liberty-Fever matchup
newthumba.jpg
04:33
Wilson, Ogwumike discuss WNBA CBA negotiations
nbc_wnba_reesecba_250718.jpg
02:20
Reese felt ‘disrespected’ by WNBA’s CBA proposal
reese_new_thumbnail.jpg
57
Reese talks game day fashion, glam team
nbc_wnba_allstarpreview_250718.jpg
13:52
Clark could step into All-Star Game coaching role
skylar.jpg
01:52
WNBA All-Star Game MVP picks: Diggins, Mitchell
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight_250717.jpg
03:10
HLs: Liberty crush Fever, Aces-Wings thriller
nbc_bte_valkyriesplayoffs_250717.jpg
01:43
Why there’s value with Valkyries to miss playoffs
nbc_wnba_toplaysnightv2_250716.jpg
02:37
Highlights: Fever beat Sun, Sparks down Mystics
nbc_bte_aces_250716.jpg
01:19
Bet Over on Bueckers in ‘great matchup’ vs. Aces
nbc_bte_mercury_250715.jpg
01:21
Lynx due for ‘revenge’ against Mercury
nbc_bte_feversun_250715.jpg
01:45
Are Fever being ‘overvalued’ against Sun?
nbc_wnba_mondaynightrecaphls_250715.jpg
02:06
Highlights: Mercury-Valkyries duel, Collier stars
nbc_wnba_sundaynightrecaphls_250715.jpg
03:04
Highlights: Clark vs. Bueckers, Stewie shows out
nbc_wnba_skylynx_250714.jpg
14:51
Reese recognized with signature shoe, game cover
nbc_wnba_mvpconvo_250714.jpg
14:34
Is Aces’ Wilson an MVP contender for this season?
nbc_wnba_feverwings_250714.jpg
14:53
Clark, Bueckers shine in Fever-Wings matchup
nbc_bte_wnbaimprovedplayer_250714.jpg
01:55
Thornton ‘the odds-on leader’ for WNBA’s MIP award
nbc_bte_lynxsky_250714.jpg
01:29
Will the Lynx cover against the Sky?
nbc_wnba_nightrecap_250713.jpg
01:25
Highlights: Sky stun Lynx, Wilson puts up 34
nbc_wnba_nightrecap_250712.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Storm dig deep, Fever crush Dream
nbc_wnba_nightrecap_250711.jpg
01:46
Highlights: Collier scores 17, Mystics defeat Aces
nbc_roto_dreamfever_250711.jpg
01:54
‘Can’t count on’ Fever vs. Dream, bet the under

Latest Clips

winetourdefrancephotofinish.jpg
08:00
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 17 finish
nbc_roto_jaguarsfutures_250723_copy.jpg
02:16
Why Jaguars are a ‘high variance’ team with upside
oly_wpw_bronzeusaesp_250723.jpg
11:17
U.S. women’s water polo falls short of bronze
scheffler_majors.jpg
06:16
How much better was Scheffler in 2025 majors?
nbc_cyc_barrecrash_250723.jpg
04:43
Barré crashes during Stage 17 of Tour de France
nbc_cyc_tour21ep3_250723.jpg
12:17
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 3
nbc_cyc_vaughtersintv_250723.jpg
08:08
Vaughters: Stage 17 will be ‘really aggressive’
nbc_golf_gc_jordanspiethdiscussion_250722.jpg
06:38
How will Bradley choose end of Ryder Cup roster?
nbc_roto_chasebrown_250722.jpg
01:27
Bengals’ Brown will be ‘focal point’ in offense
nbc_roto_cook_250722.jpg
01:24
Bills’ Cook a ‘regression candidate’ for fantasy
nbc_roto_chrisgodwin_250722.jpg
01:34
Godwin reportedly sitting out beginning of camp
nbc_golf_gc_haotongliinterview_250722.jpg
03:07
After Open T4, Li on the hunt for PGA Tour card
nbc_smx_biggestmoments_250722.jpg
09:50
Pro Motocross 2025: Washougal biggest moments
nbc_roto_tannerscott_250722.jpg
01:32
Dodgers relievers to add following Scott’s injury
nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
07:13
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_roto_joshbell_250722.jpg
01:34
Line-drive approach benefiting Nationals’ Bell
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
12:25
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_roto_clarke_250722.jpg
01:37
Report: A’s Clarke (abductor) out multiple weeks
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
03:40
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes
nbc_pftpm_lloydhowell_250722.jpg
07:49
How strip-club expenses led to Howell’s departure
nbc_cyc_tdfs16full_250722.jpg
34:08
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 16
nbc_roto_woodruff_250722.jpg
01:48
Woodruff ‘effective’ since returning from injury
nbc_golf_amyrogers_250722.jpg
04:27
Playoff hopefuls can go ‘super low’ in 3M Open
nbc_golf_azingerinterview_250722.jpg
12:15
Azinger reflects on bond with Stewart after award
nbc_dps_jctretterinterview_250722.jpg
16:19
Tretter speaks on collusion case, NFLPA’s future
jerry_jones_720.jpg
09:14
Jones’ contract remarks on Parsons ‘unnecessary’
nbc_dps_dponcowboysandbengals_250722.jpg
12:52
Hendrickson saga brings CIN ‘unwanted attention’
nbc_cyc_btp_stage17preview_250722.jpg
04:40
Sprinters will be the focus in Stage 17 of TDF
bradley_site.jpg
03:44
Ryan: U.S. making Ryder Cup ‘as messy as possible’
nbc_golf_gracekiminterview_250722.jpg
07:32
Kim relives Amundi Evian win, Aussie support