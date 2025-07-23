Take the under on the Mercury against the Dream

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Brewers at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 23
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Peter Rice to lead LA 2028 Olympic, Paralympic ceremonies
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Phillies’ Cristopher Sánchez shows he has come a long way with complete-game victory
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 17 finish
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
Why Jaguars are a ‘high variance’ team with upside
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Brewers at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 23
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Peter Rice to lead LA 2028 Olympic, Paralympic ceremonies
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Phillies’ Cristopher Sánchez shows he has come a long way with complete-game victory
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 17 finish
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
Why Jaguars are a ‘high variance’ team with upside
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
WNBA
Date
All Scores
Watch Now
Take the under on the Mercury against the Dream
July 23, 2025 10:54 AM
Jay Croucher and Trysta Krick preview the Atlanta Dream's showdown with the Phoenix Mercury and explain why the Dream may have some issues scoring against a stubborn Mercury defense.
Related Videos
01:39
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
03:05
Highlights: Ionescu takes over, McBride scores 19
02:28
Do Sky offer value as underdog bet against Lynx?
08:44
Carrington ‘wants to expand her bag’ every season
13:16
CBA negotiations: Players are consistent, united
14:57
All-Star Weekend showcased WNBA growth and culture
07:02
StudBudz brought joy, humor to the All-Stars
01:46
Why under is ‘best angle’ in Liberty-Fever matchup
04:33
Wilson, Ogwumike discuss WNBA CBA negotiations
02:20
Reese felt ‘disrespected’ by WNBA’s CBA proposal
57
Reese talks game day fashion, glam team
13:52
Clark could step into All-Star Game coaching role
01:52
WNBA All-Star Game MVP picks: Diggins, Mitchell
03:10
HLs: Liberty crush Fever, Aces-Wings thriller
01:43
Why there’s value with Valkyries to miss playoffs
02:37
Highlights: Fever beat Sun, Sparks down Mystics
01:19
Bet Over on Bueckers in ‘great matchup’ vs. Aces
01:21
Lynx due for ‘revenge’ against Mercury
01:45
Are Fever being ‘overvalued’ against Sun?
02:06
Highlights: Mercury-Valkyries duel, Collier stars
03:04
Highlights: Clark vs. Bueckers, Stewie shows out
14:51
Reese recognized with signature shoe, game cover
14:34
Is Aces’ Wilson an MVP contender for this season?
14:53
Clark, Bueckers shine in Fever-Wings matchup
01:55
Thornton ‘the odds-on leader’ for WNBA’s MIP award
01:29
Will the Lynx cover against the Sky?
01:25
Highlights: Sky stun Lynx, Wilson puts up 34
03:03
Highlights: Storm dig deep, Fever crush Dream
01:46
Highlights: Collier scores 17, Mystics defeat Aces
01:54
‘Can’t count on’ Fever vs. Dream, bet the under
Latest Clips
08:00
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 17 finish
02:16
Why Jaguars are a ‘high variance’ team with upside
11:17
U.S. women’s water polo falls short of bronze
06:16
How much better was Scheffler in 2025 majors?
04:43
Barré crashes during Stage 17 of Tour de France
12:17
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 3
08:08
Vaughters: Stage 17 will be ‘really aggressive’
06:38
How will Bradley choose end of Ryder Cup roster?
01:27
Bengals’ Brown will be ‘focal point’ in offense
01:24
Bills’ Cook a ‘regression candidate’ for fantasy
01:34
Godwin reportedly sitting out beginning of camp
03:07
After Open T4, Li on the hunt for PGA Tour card
09:50
Pro Motocross 2025: Washougal biggest moments
01:32
Dodgers relievers to add following Scott’s injury
07:13
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
01:34
Line-drive approach benefiting Nationals’ Bell
12:25
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
01:37
Report: A’s Clarke (abductor) out multiple weeks
03:40
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes
07:49
How strip-club expenses led to Howell’s departure
34:08
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 16
01:48
Woodruff ‘effective’ since returning from injury
04:27
Playoff hopefuls can go ‘super low’ in 3M Open
12:15
Azinger reflects on bond with Stewart after award
16:19
Tretter speaks on collusion case, NFLPA’s future
09:14
Jones’ contract remarks on Parsons ‘unnecessary’
12:52
Hendrickson saga brings CIN ‘unwanted attention’
04:40
Sprinters will be the focus in Stage 17 of TDF
03:44
Ryan: U.S. making Ryder Cup ‘as messy as possible’
07:32
Kim relives Amundi Evian win, Aussie support
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue