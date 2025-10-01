 Skip navigation
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner beats American teenager Learner Tien to win China Open title before Shanghai Masters
Roger Federer
Roger Federer leads the Tennis Hall of Fame nominees
Gael Monfils
Gael Monfils, the last French ‘Musketeer,’ will retire at the end of the 2026 season

nbc_bte_dolphinspanthers_251001.jpg
Croucher would ‘reluctantly’ take MIA over CAR
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_251001.jpg
Why it’s in Hill’s best interest to be cut by MIA
nbc_pft_kickingchanges_251001.jpg
Inside changes to NFL kicking ball procedures

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner beats American teenager Learner Tien to win China Open title before Shanghai Masters
Roger Federer
Roger Federer leads the Tennis Hall of Fame nominees
Gael Monfils
Gael Monfils, the last French ‘Musketeer,’ will retire at the end of the 2026 season

nbc_bte_dolphinspanthers_251001.jpg
Croucher would ‘reluctantly’ take MIA over CAR
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_251001.jpg
Why it’s in Hill’s best interest to be cut by MIA
nbc_pft_kickingchanges_251001.jpg
Inside changes to NFL kicking ball procedures

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Wilson and Young power Aces to WNBA finals

October 1, 2025 10:45 AM
Watch highlights from a thrilling overtime game 5 in the WNBA semifinals as the Las Vegas Aces defeat the Indiana Fever to advance to the WNBA final and face the Phoenix Mercury.

nbc_wnba_collier_250930.jpg
10:25
Collier calls out WNBA leadership in statement
nbc_wnba_feverforcegm5_250929.jpg
14:58
Fever playing with ‘sense of urgency’ against Aces
Mercury-Lynx_thumb_for_mpx.jpg
14:45
Mercury ‘rose to the occasion’ to eliminate Lynx
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250929.jpg
02:13
Highlights: Mercury reach finals, Fever stay alive
nbc_wnba_topplays_250927.jpg
02:14
Highlights: Aces, Mercury take 2-1 series leads
nbc_roto_lynxmercury_250926.jpg
01:04
Lynx a sharp Game 3 bet to bounce back vs. Mercury
nbc_wnba_coachsegment_250924.jpg
11:59
Esquire: Liberty moving on from Brondello is harsh
nbc_wnba_game2reax_250924.jpg
15:22
Aces, Mercury even WNBA semifinals series at 1-1
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_250924.jpg
02:40
HLs: Aces even series, Mercury win OT thriller
nbc_wnba_topplays0921_250923.jpg
03:04
Highlights: Lynx, Fever start semifinals with wins
nbc_wnba_topplays0919_250923.jpg
02:52
Highlights: Mercury advance to the semifinals
feverthumbnailcorrect.jpg
01:25
Can Fever continue to prove people wrong vs. Aces?
nbc_wnba_jesssmithclip_250922.jpg
05:20
Valkyries president: We have ‘unfinished business’
nbc_wnba_wilsonmvp_250922.jpg
15:19
Wilson’s fourth MVP a ‘testament to her greatness’
nbc_wnba_semifinals_250922.jpg
11:23
Aces had ‘no answers’ for Fever in Game 1 loss
nbc_wnba_dpoy_250922.jpg
14:49
Wilson, Smith ‘both deserving’ of co-DPOY honors
nbc_bte_nylvsphx_250919.jpg
01:48
Lean Under in Liberty-Mercury Game 3
nbc_bte_lvavsind_250919.jpg
01:45
Aces beating Fever in four is the ‘likely outcome’
nbc_wnba_topplays_250919.jpg
01:43
Highlights: Aces, Fever headed to semifinals
nbc_wnba_playoffcheckin_250918.jpg
19:31
Reigning champs Liberty nearing early playoff exit
nbc_wnba_playoffformat_250918.jpg
01:54
Thomas, Tibbetts favor new WNBA playoff structure
nbc_wnba_kahleahcopper_250918.jpg
01:48
Sabally: Phoenix will be louder than NY Game 3
nbc_wnba_thurstopplays_250918.jpg
02:09
Highlights: Lynx move ahead, Mercury force Game 3
nbc_roto_mercuryliberty_250917.jpg
01:39
Mercury vs. Liberty primed to hit the under
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_250917.jpg
02:53
Highlights: Fever, Storm force Game 3 in playoffs
nbc_wnba_seg3_v3_250915.jpg
08:11
What are the implications of Stewart’s injury?
nbc_wnba_seg2_250915.jpg
10:19
Dream guards stand out to start 2025 WNBA Playoffs
nbc_wnba_seg1_250915.jpg
15:00
Aces, Lynx dominate Game 1s to start 2025 Playoffs
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250915.jpg
03:40
Highlights: Liberty win game one in playoff opener
nbc_wnba_angelseg_250912.jpg
11:18
Will the Chicago Sky trade Reese?

nbc_bte_dolphinspanthers_251001.jpg
01:46
Croucher would ‘reluctantly’ take MIA over CAR
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_251001.jpg
09:56
Why it’s in Hill’s best interest to be cut by MIA
nbc_pft_kickingchanges_251001.jpg
07:26
Inside changes to NFL kicking ball procedures
nbc_pft_internationalgames_251001_v2.jpg
06:50
Peeling back curtain on play clock issue in Dublin
nbc_pft_powerrankings_rams_251001.jpg
09:15
PFT Power Rankings: Rams, Colts rise in Week 5
nbc_pft_brownsdilliongabriel_251001.jpg
07:05
Browns bench Flacco for Gabriel
nbc_pft_robertliam_251001.jpg
01:55
Saleh-Coen comments spark coaches fight discussion
nbc_pft_agentsleaking_251001.jpg
03:33
How agents are the ‘primary source’ for leaks
nbc_pft_coachesfilm_251001.jpg
03:46
Assessing how long NFL coaches study film
vikings.jpg
03:29
Vikings have edge with back-to-back Int’l games
lamar__156048.jpg
06:48
Lamar reportedly could miss 2-3 weeks
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_251001.jpg
03:30
Grading Wentz through his first two Vikings starts
nbc_csu_eaglesoffense_250930.jpg
14:57
Simms: Hurts wants the Eagles offense to be simple
nbc_csu_rotw_250930.jpg
13:39
Reviewing Jeanty’s breakout game against Bears
nbc_csu_morelikely_250930.jpg
11:10
49ers offense dependent on McCaffrey with injuries
nbc_golf_lpgaupdatev2_250930.jpg
05:19
Korda seeks first 2025 win at Lotte Championship
nbc_pff_minnohiostpreview_250930.jpg
01:06
Key players for Ohio State v. Minnesota matchup
nbc_pff_nebufpreview_250930.jpg
01:47
Player spotlight for Bills v. Patriots matchup
nbc_golf_dereksprague_250930.jpg
13:06
Sprague on Ryder Cup crowd control procedures
nbc_csu_upperechelonce_250930.jpg
16:34
Nacua, Robinson have entered ‘the upper echelonce’
nbc_csu_dolphinsjets_250930.jpg
10:37
Hill injury a ‘huge blow’ to Dolphins offense
zac_taylor.jpg
12:00
Bengals’ struggles sans Burrow exposing coaching
nbc_roto_cedrictillman_250930.jpg
01:22
How Tillman injury impacts Browns’ pass attack
nbc_golf_richlerner_250930.jpg
15:42
U.S. needs ‘European template’ in Ryder Cup play
nbc_golf_gtrorydiscussion_250930.jpg
07:51
‘Sun is shining’ on McIlroy after stellar 2025
nbc_roto_bonix_250930.jpg
01:31
Nix sensitive to matchups, not reliable every week
nbc_pl_t2r_adamsintv_250930.jpg
10:09
Adams talks USMNT’s expectations for World Cup
nbc_roto_buckyirving_250930.jpg
01:32
Stay tuned on Irving’s injury status
nbc_roto_tyreekhill_250930.jpg
01:37
Fantasy fallout for Dolphins amid Hill injury
nbc_nas_charlottepromo_250930.jpg
30
Who will survive Roval and make the Round of 8?