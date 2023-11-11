 Skip navigation
Top News

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round Three
After day of crazy low scores, Pedersen leads by three
Michigan v Penn State
Without Jim Harbaugh, No. 2 Michigan grinds past No. 9 Penn State with 32 straight runs in 24-15 win
laila-edwards.jpg
Laila Edwards is first Black woman to play for U.S. national hockey team

Top Clips

nbc_purdueburkstd_231111.jpg
Card fires 42-yard strike to Burks for TD
nbc_golf_lgpa_annika_231111__667956.jpg
Highlights: The Annika, Round 3
nbc_cfb_michigansegment3_231111__244872.jpg
Unpacking Moore’s emotions post UMICH win vs. PSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Shohei Ohtani
Top 111 MLB Free Agents for 2024: From Shohei Ohtani to Shelby Miller
Matthew Pouliot offers rankings and writeups of MLB’s top 111 free agents, from Shohei to Shelby.
MLB Team Roundup: Texas Rangers
MLB Team Roundup: Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Team Roundup: Philadelphia Phillies
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Fantasy Baseball State of the Union: Catcher
MLB Team Roundup: Houston Astros
MLB Team Roundup: Tampa Bay Rays