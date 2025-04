The Storm selected Madison Conner with the No. 29 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

After spending her first three seasons at Arizona, Conner was a two-time All-Big 12 selection during her two years at TCU. She is an outstanding shooter, making 44.9 percent of her 7.5 three-point attempts on a team that reached the Elite 8 for the first time in program history. Conner can give the Storm additional spacing on the perimeter.