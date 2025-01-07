Atlanta Dream hire veteran assistant coaches LaToya Sanders and Brandi Poole

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream hired LaToya Sanders and Brandi Poole as assistant coaches and promoted Brooklyn Cartwright to assistant general manager on Monday.

“LaToya and Brandi bring invaluable WNBA experience, including deep postseason success, to our staff,” said new Dream head coach Karl Smesko. “Their leadership, knowledge, and passion for the game will be instrumental as we continue to build a winning culture in Atlanta. We are fortunate to have them join the Dream.”

Sanders joins the team after serving three years on the staff of the Washington Mystics, most recently as associate head coach. She transitioned to coaching after a celebrated seven-year WNBA playing career, highlighted by her championship run with the 2019 Mystics.

“I’m excited to join the Atlanta Dream and work with such a talented team and staff,” said Sanders. “This is a tremendous opportunity to contribute to the continued growth and success of the organization.”

Poole brings more than two decades of basketball leadership to the team, including an impressive track record in the WNBA and collegiate coaching.

Most notably, she spent five years as an assistant coach with the Connecticut Sun, where she helped lead the team to a stellar 105-53 record and two WNBA Finals appearances.

“Karl Smesko is a highly respected coach, and I look forward to learning from and working beside him,” said Poole. “His basketball acumen and character are second to none. I am grateful to both him and Dan Padover for believing in my abilities to contribute positively to the future of the Atlanta Dream and compete for a WNBA Championship.”

Cartwright has been with the Dream since 2021 as director of basketball operations. She has been a vital part of basketball operations, working closely with the coaching staff, front office, and GM Padover to help shape the Dream’s vision for the future.

“I am thrilled to take on this new role with the Atlanta Dream and deeply grateful to our ownership, General Manager Dan Padover, and the entire organization for their unwavering support and belief in me,” said Cartwright. “This promotion is a testament to the incredible culture we’ve built—a culture that champions hard work, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. I’m excited to continue contributing to the Dream’s growth both on and off the court.”