 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pff_ndstanford_241009.jpg
How to watch Stanford vs Notre Dame college football: Start time, TV and streaming info for Week 7 matchup
Miller Moss
No. 4 Penn State makes the long trip to USC with a chance to crush the slumping Trojans’ season
Ryan Day
No. 2 Ohio State meets No. 3 Oregon in big game with future implications for both

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_washingtonmbb_osoborint_241010.jpg
Osobor takes unique game to Washington, Big Ten
nbc_cbb_washingtonmbb_sprinkleint_241010.jpg
Sprinkle looks to continue success at Washington
oly_fswom_liu2022interview.jpg
Liu reflects on 2022 Figure Skating Worlds bronze

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pff_ndstanford_241009.jpg
How to watch Stanford vs Notre Dame college football: Start time, TV and streaming info for Week 7 matchup
Miller Moss
No. 4 Penn State makes the long trip to USC with a chance to crush the slumping Trojans’ season
Ryan Day
No. 2 Ohio State meets No. 3 Oregon in big game with future implications for both

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_washingtonmbb_osoborint_241010.jpg
Osobor takes unique game to Washington, Big Ten
nbc_cbb_washingtonmbb_sprinkleint_241010.jpg
Sprinkle looks to continue success at Washington
oly_fswom_liu2022interview.jpg
Liu reflects on 2022 Figure Skating Worlds bronze

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Golden State Valkyries hire Las Vegas Aces assistant Natalie Nakase as their first head coach

  
Published October 10, 2024 05:22 PM
Natalie Nakase

May 25, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Las Vegas Aces first assistant coach Natalie Nakase reacts during the first half Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Lee/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Valkyries have found their head coach with Natalie Nakase taking the job.

Nakase, who has spent the last three years as an assistant with the Las Vegas Aces, was hired by the expansion franchise that begins play in 2025.

“Being named the head coach of the Golden State Valkyries is a lifelong dream come true,” Nakase said. “I am thankful to Joe Lacob, Ohemaa Nyanin and the Golden State front office for entrusting me with this responsibility. We are committed to building a winning culture of grit, hard work, and competitiveness. We will strive to improve, compete, and ultimately bring home a championship for our fans and this organization.”

Nakase helped the Aces to back-to-back WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023. Prior to her time with the Aces, Nakase spent 11 seasons in various capacities with the Los Angeles Clippers, most recently as an assistant coach and player development coach in a dual role with the NBA team and their G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers.

She got her coaching start in 2008 with the Women’s Professional Basketball German League, serving as head coach for the Wolfenbuttel Wildcats for two seasons (2008-10). She then served as an assistant coach for the Tokyo Apache for one season (2010-11) in the Men’s Professional Basketball Japan League, followed by acting as head coach for the Saitama Broncos from 2011-12, making her the first woman to serve as head coach in the league.

“Natalie is the perfect candidate to lead the Valkyries as our head coach,” Golden State GM Ohemaa Nyanin said. “She exemplifies every character trait in what we were looking for in a head coach and possesses deep expertise across professional basketball. Her journey is representative of the grit and perseverance that our team will embody to achieve our ultimate goal of winning championships.”

The Los Angeles native was a walk-on at UCLA, serving as a team captain for three seasons. She played professionally for two years in the NWBL with the San Jose Spiders and San Diego Siege.

Nakase said the interview process started around the Olympic break and as soon as her season in Las Vegas ended she moved to the Bay Area.

“I literally was in meetings two days ago with the Las Vegas Aces. So it was a quick change, after I found out,” she said. “It’s exciting. And obviously as soon as I heard the news, I mean, I was jumping for joy and was ready to go.”

Nakase was a little nervous about telling the Las Vegas staff and players, but said they couldn’t have been nicer.

“It was a bunch of hugs, tears, you know, and it couldn’t have been better for me,” she said. “Just because having that support, it meant a lot. You know, it’s completely different than not having a lot of support.”