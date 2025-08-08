 Skip navigation
How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs NY Liberty: Live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game

  
Published August 8, 2025 10:43 AM

The Minnesota Lynx face the NY Liberty this Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in a rematch of the 2024 WNBA Finals. The action starts at 12:30 PM ET on ABC. See below for additional information on how to watch Sunday’s Minnesota Lynx vs NY Liberty showdown.

2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 10): Lynx Lead, Liberty linger; Dream, Fever and Sparks are hot
Lynx are comfortably on top, but the Dream and Fever gain ground on the Liberty and Mercury.

The two teams have met just once this season, when Minnesota defended its home court with a 100-93 victory on July 30. Napheesa Collier spearheaded the Lynx offense in that matchup, finishing with 30 points and 9 rebounds. However, the star forward — a frontrunner for MVP — is not expected to play on Sunday. After spraining her right ankle against the Las Vegas Aces last Saturday, Collier is sidelined and likely to miss a few weeks.

The Liberty are also still without a key contributor as Breanna Stewart remains sidelined with a right knee bone bruise sustained on July 26.

RELATED: WNBA Preview - Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, Kayla Thornton injuries shake up playoff picture

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever:

  • When: Sunday, August 10
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY
  • Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

RELATED: What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for August 4-10

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:

  • September 11: Regular Season Ends
  • September 14: Playoffs Begin
  • October 17: Last Possible Finals Date
WNBA's "Line 'Em Up" initiative has league's three-point line installed at outdoor courts around the country
The campaign launches this week at the outdoor courts of Brooklyn Bridge Park.