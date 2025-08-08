How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs NY Liberty: Live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game

The Minnesota Lynx face the NY Liberty this Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in a rematch of the 2024 WNBA Finals. The action starts at 12:30 PM ET on ABC. See below for additional information on how to watch Sunday’s Minnesota Lynx vs NY Liberty showdown.

The two teams have met just once this season, when Minnesota defended its home court with a 100-93 victory on July 30. Napheesa Collier spearheaded the Lynx offense in that matchup, finishing with 30 points and 9 rebounds. However, the star forward — a frontrunner for MVP — is not expected to play on Sunday. After spraining her right ankle against the Las Vegas Aces last Saturday, Collier is sidelined and likely to miss a few weeks.

injury update: Napheesa Collier sustained a right ankle sprain on Aug. 2 and will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks. https://t.co/de56sKVrIw pic.twitter.com/funDnX0YyL — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) August 4, 2025

The Liberty are also still without a key contributor as Breanna Stewart remains sidelined with a right knee bone bruise sustained on July 26.

Sandy Brondello says that Breanna Stewart has a right knee bone bruise and there is no timetable for her return pic.twitter.com/7Uko8RgYCV — New York Liberty Videos (@SNYLiberty) July 31, 2025

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever:

When : Sunday, August 10

: Sunday, August 10 Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: ESPN+

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

