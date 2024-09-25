 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: AUG 20 Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun
Los Angeles Sparks cut ties with coach Curt Miller after 2 losing seasons
Presidents Cup - Previews
Players size up Royal Montreal: Old school, undulating greens, ‘boring in a good way’
GOLF: SEP 24 Presidents Cup
Hats on for Patrick Cantlay at Presidents Cup – and Jim Furyk has jokes

Top Clips

nbc_golf_currycup_240924.jpg
Steph brings gravity to golf with Curry Cup
nbc_golf_adamscottsegment_240924.jpg
Scott setting high personal standard in Montreal
nbc_golf_johsonwagner_240924.jpg
Wagner gets Live From crew in stitches

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: AUG 20 Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun
Los Angeles Sparks cut ties with coach Curt Miller after 2 losing seasons
Presidents Cup - Previews
Players size up Royal Montreal: Old school, undulating greens, ‘boring in a good way’
GOLF: SEP 24 Presidents Cup
Hats on for Patrick Cantlay at Presidents Cup – and Jim Furyk has jokes

Top Clips

nbc_golf_currycup_240924.jpg
Steph brings gravity to golf with Curry Cup
nbc_golf_adamscottsegment_240924.jpg
Scott setting high personal standard in Montreal
nbc_golf_johsonwagner_240924.jpg
Wagner gets Live From crew in stitches

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ionescu scores 36 points and Liberty advance to WNBA semifinals with 91-82 win over Dream

  
Published September 24, 2024 10:16 PM
Wilson winning WNBA MVP unanimously 'a no brainer'
September 23, 2024 03:10 PM
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby react to A'ja Wilson becoming the second player in WNBA history to unanimously win MVP before diving into the Aces' second-half surge against the Storm and more from Game 1.

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu tied a franchise playoff record with 36 points and the New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream 91-82 on Tuesday night to advance to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs.

Jonquel Jones added 20 points and 13 rebounds for the top-seeded Liberty, who swept the best-of-three series and will face either Las Vegas or Seattle in the next round that begins Sunday in New York.

The Liberty took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter and the teams went back and forth before a layup by Courtney Vandersloot made it 75-72 with 5:41 left and started a 12-2 run. Breanna Stewart followed later in the spurt by swooping in for an offensive tip-in. It was her first points since the second quarter.

Leonie Fiebich, who scored 21 points in the opening game, then had a three-point play to extend the advantage to 82-74 with 4:11 left. She then hit a 3-pointer on the next possession to give New York a double-digit advantage for the first time in the game.

Atlanta couldn’t get closer than seven the rest of the way.

Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard did all they could to try and stave off elimination. Gray finished with 26 points and Howard added 19. She also had a massive block on Stewart on a fast break in the third quarter.

Unlike Game 1, when New York jumped all over Atlanta, the Dream got off to a quick start behind Gray. They led 28-19 as Gray had 14 points in the opening 10 minutes, hitting all five of her shots, including four 3-pointers.

Atlanta was up 11 in the second quarter before Ionescu started hitting deep 3s. She rallied the Liberty to take a brief 40-36 lead before the Dream closed the half on a 12-3 run to go up 48-43 at the break.

Ionescu tied Cappie Pondexter for the most points by a Liberty player in the postseason.

The game drew another sellout crowd for New York that included Olympian Gabby Thomas, singer Pharrell as well as Spike Lee and Whoopi Goldberg. Rapper Ja Rule performed at halftime.