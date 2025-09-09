Q&A: A’ja Wilson teams up with AT&T to ‘kick it’ with fans and provide a ‘deeper connection’

One thing Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson is not short on is fan support. Whether it’s in Las Vegas, or an opposing team’s arena, you will regularly see fans lining up to get the three-time MVP’s autograph and/or get a picture with Wilson.

So, it’s fitting that AT&T and A’ja Wilson joined forces to create the ultimate fan experience. As part of its Beyond the Bleachers initiative, AT&T connects WNBA fans with their favorite All-Stars through exclusive, off-court experiences. Wilson and Jadyn Helton, a University of South Carolina graduate student who won the Beyond the Bleachers sweepstakes, sat down with NBC Sports to talk about the experience.

A’ja Wilson and Jadyn Helton’s interviews with NBC Sports were lightly edited for length and clarity.

It’s so remarkable what you’re doing with AT&T as part of Beyond the Bleachers. You’re giving back to fans and [taking] time out of your day to do that.

A’ja Wilson: Yes. I love my partnership with AT&T and the Beyond the Bleachers aspect of it because I think it gives the fans a deeper connection on what we do in our everyday lives. I think when they see us on court, obviously, we make things look easy, and you tend to forget that we are still human. I think with this partnership with AT&T and bringing in fans and welcoming [them] into our own space, it just gives a deeper connection that I really, really love. I think when I meet fans and interact with them, I want them to understand how real I am, how real we all are, and the similarities that we have. So, I love this. It gives me an opportunity just to kind of kick it with fans that I wouldn’t every single day and show them my appreciation of always supporting me.

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPT 5: A’ja Wilson fan receives jersey from Beyond the Bleachers with AT&T. (Photo courtesy of AT&T) courtesy of AT&T

Jadyn [Helton], [the fan] you’re going to be spending some time with, is pursuing a master’s program at your alma mater, South Carolina, in coaching. Does that have a little extra special meaning for you in light of where she is getting that degree from?

A’ja Wilson: Of course. When I saw her [submission] video and I heard that she was at the University of South Carolina, I instantly lit up because, obviously, go Gamecocks always. But when she’s dreaming about, you know, being a coach, I feel like there’s no better person that you can do that alongside of than thee Dawn Staley. She’s someone that has mentored me, and I feel like that’s another reason why this partnership is so key. You can share these similarities with your fans. And so, we we can really learn from each other, but, of course, go Gamecocks. I love that.

Can I borrow them @dawnstaley ? I’ll give them back I promise lol. https://t.co/GnizJTlYss — Jadyn Helton (@jadynh07) February 12, 2025

You are getting the chance to participate in this Beyond the Bleachers program with AT&T that allows you to meet A’ja Wilson.

Jadyn Helton: Yeah, it’s surreal. It’s very surreal.

Do you know what you’re going to be doing when you spend some time with A’ja?

Jadyn Helton: Getting advice. Talking with her. Communicating. It’s just nice.

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPT 5: A’ja Wilson sits down with Beyond the Bleachers with AT&T sweepstakes winner. (Photo courtesy of AT&T) courtesy of AT&T

How did you become an A’ja Wilson fan?

Jadyn Helton: I love basketball and she’s the best so, obviously, that’s how I became a fan.

A’ja Wilson fan, Jadyn Hylton, wears A’ja Wilson jersey. courtesy of Jadyn Helton (via @jadynh07/Instagram)

What did you say [in your submission] to compel them to pick you for this experience?

Jadyn Helton: I mean I love A’ja and the goal is to one day to be able to coach a player like A’ja. So, I would choose me too.

As part of @ATT’s Beyond the Bleachers sweepstakes, one lucky fan, @jadynh07, got the opportunity to spend time with A’ja Wilson one-on-one during an off day!



I spoke to Jadyn briefly to learn more about what her hangout with A’ja would include ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8zgecA26It — Natalie Esquire (@natfluential) September 8, 2025

Are you going to be getting some tips from A’ja about South Carolina?

Jadyn Helton: Hopefully, because I did my undergrad at UNC Chapel Hill. So, the goal is to see which Carolina is better.