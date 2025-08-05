 Skip navigation
Seattle Storm acquire All-Star guard Brittney Sykes in trade with Washington Mystics

  
Published August 5, 2025 03:20 PM

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm acquired All-Star guard Brittney Sykes from the Washington Mystics on Tuesday for Alysha Clark, Zia Cooke and a first-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Sykes averaged 15.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals for the Mystics this season to earn her first All-Star selection. She’ll join a strong lineup that features Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike, Gabby Williams and Ezi Magbegor. Seattle (16-13) is currently in sixth place in the standings.

Clark has played more than 300 games for the Storm in two stints with the team and helped the franchise win two WNBA championships in 2018 and 2020.

This season she’s averaging just 3.5 points and 2.4 rebounds. Clark has been impactful off the court over the years in the city starting the organization’s annual toy drive benefiting Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Cooke averaged just over 10 minutes a game this season and has shot a career-best 38.2% from behind the 3-point arc. She was the No. 10 pick in the 2023 draft by Los Angeles. She spent two seasons there before coming to Seattle.

Washington (13-15) is a game out of the playoffs at the moment.

The league’s trade deadline is Thursday.

