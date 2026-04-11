Skylar Diggins signs with the Chicago Sky; Satou Sabally joins the New York Liberty

Skylar Diggins is headed to Chicago while Satou Sabally is coming to New York as WNBA free agents can officially sign Saturday.

Diggins spent the past two seasons with the Seattle Storm before coming to the Sky — a move announced on social media. The seven-time All-Star gives the team another veteran guard and brings her closer to where she grew up in South Bend, Indiana. She averaged 15.5 points and 6.0 assists last season.

Sabally’s move to New York was confirmed by her agent Zack Miller. She joins an already stacked roster as Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu already said they’ll be back in New York. Sabally also looked at coming to the Liberty last season when she was also a free agent before landing with the Phoenix Mercury. Sabally averaged 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists to earn an All-Star spot — her third.

She raised her game in the postseason, averaging 19 points and seven rebounds before suffering a concussion in Game 3 of the series against Las Vegas that caused her to miss the final game of the series.

While Diggins and Sabally are changing teams, Dearica Hamby is staying in Los Angeles. She announced on social media that she was returning to the Los Angeles Sparks. The three-time All-Star will be part of a talented group that includes newly signed Nneka Ogwumike, Kelsey Plum and Cameron Brink.

Other moves announced Saturday:

Toronto Tempo

The expansion Tempo signed Brittney Sykes to partner with Marina Mabrey in the backcourt. She averaged 14.1 points, 4.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds last season while playing for Washington and Seattle last season.

“Brittney is an elite competitor who impacts winning on both ends of the floor,” Tempo general manager Monica Wright Rogers said. “Her defensive versatility, toughness and leadership set a standard, and adding a player of her caliber and All-Star experience is a significant step as we continue to build our roster.”

Chicago Sky

Diggins wasn’t the only player that the Sky signed on the first day of free agency. Chicago is bringing back forward Azura Stevens, who helped the franchise win a title in 2021.

“I’m truly excited to be coming home to join the Chicago Sky,” Stevens said. “This city means everything to me. The culture, the people, the passion for the game. To have the opportunity to come back to Chicago is amazing. I’m ready to get to work, embrace the moment, and give everything I have. Let’s work.”

Stevens played the past three years with the Sparks, finishing second in Most Improved Player voting last season. She averaged 12.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.

“We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to bring back Azurá, a pivotal part of our championship team,” Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said. “Stevens brings a versatile element to our frontcourt as a shooter and shot blocker that we’re confident will pair nicely with the players we have under contract.”

The Sky also acquired guard Jacy Sheldon from the Washington Mystics. In exchange, the Mystics receive Chicago’s 2028 first-round pick.