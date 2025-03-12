 Skip navigation
Arkansas women’s hoops coach Mike Neighbors resigns after 10-22 campaign

  
Published March 12, 2025 11:02 AM
Mike Neighbors

Feb 20, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Mike Neighbors directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Jeff Blake/Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors has resigned after eight seasons.

The Greenwood, Arkansas, native compiled a 148-114 record with the Razorbacks, including six winning seasons. Arkansas went 10-22 this season, ending it with a loss to Georgia in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

“As I shared in my introductory press conference on April 4, 2017, the opportunity to coach the Hogs fulfilled a lifelong dream,” Neighbors said in a statement released by the school. “I also acknowledged that there would be a time when that dream would end, and until then, I pledged to do my best to make my family, my team and my home state of Arkansas proud.”

Neighbors led the Razorbacks to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances and two trips to the WNIT. The back-to-back NCAA Tournament berths in 2021 and 2022 were the first consecutive trips for the women since 2002 and 2003.

He helped develop the two top scorers in program history. Izzy Higginbottom became the school’s all-time leading scorer for a single season with 790 points this season. She surpassed Chelsea Dungee, who scored 759 points in 2019.

The Neighbors era also produced two of the program’s eight WNBA Draft picks in Dungee and Destiny Slocum.

Including his four years at Washington, Neighbors has a career 246-155 record as a Division I head coach.