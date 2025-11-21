Ava Heiden and No. 19 Iowa rally to top No. 7 Baylor and Taliah Scott 57-52 at Disney

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Ava Heiden had 18 points and 11 rebounds, with most of those coming in the second half, and No. 19 Iowa overcame Taliah Scott’s huge night to defeat seventh-ranked Baylor 57-52 in a matchup of unbeatens Thursday night.

Scott scored 32 points and was often too much for the Hawkeyes (5-0) to handle, but she missed her final five shots as the Bears (4-1) faded.

Heiden made 7 of 14 shots from the field as the Hawkeyes won the marquee game of the WBCA State Farm Showcase at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports. Taylor Stremlow added 12 points for Iowa, and Hannah Stuelke chipped in 10 points and eight boards.

Iowa used a 9-0 run over a five-minute stretch in the fourth to pull away. Baylor missed its final 10 shots.

The Bears trailed to start the fourth, but Scott scored 12 consecutive points to put her team ahead. She made three 3-pointers and hit all three free throws after getting fouled shooting another. But she didn’t make another shot the rest of the way, and none of her teammates reached double figures.

Iowa played without three starters for stretches of the game. Stuelke turned an ankle in the first half but later returned. Guard Chazadi Wright left in the third quarter with what appeared to be a concussion after tripping and hitting her forehead on the floor. And guard Kylie Feuerbach fouled out with nearly eight minutes to play.

Up next

Iowa plays Miami on Saturday in the four-day Disney event.

Baylor plays Davidson on Saturday in the event.