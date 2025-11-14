 Skip navigation
Betts’ 20 points, 10 rebounds power No. 3 UCLA past No. 11 North Carolina

  
Published November 14, 2025 06:24 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — All-American Lauren Betts had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 3 UCLA to a 78-60 victory over No. 11 North Carolina on Thursday night in the WBCA Challenge, the Bruins’ second win over a ranked team this week.

UCLA (4-0) also topped No. 6 Oklahoma 73-59 on Monday in Sacramento, California. Coming off the program’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four, the Bruins are making an early case as one of the favorites to get back there.

The 6-foot-7 Betts also had seven assists. Teammate Kiki Rice overcame an 0-for-3 first half to finish with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting as well as 10 rebounds. Angela Dugalic added 14 points and Gabriela Jaquez had 12.

Elina Aarnisalo, who transferred from UCLA, led North Carolina (2-1) with 13 points. Indya Nivar and Ciera Toomey each scored 11. Nyla Harris, a transfer from Louisville, was held to six points on 3-of-10 shooting. She scored a combined 25 points in the Tar Heels’ two victories.

The teams swapped several scoring runs before UCLA took charge with a 10-point surge to end the third quarter for a 58-46 lead.

The Bruins dominated inside, winning the rebound battle 46-30 and outscoring the Tar Heels in the lane by a 46-22 margin. Four UCLA players had at least eight rebounds.

At least five WNBA teams were represented: Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Toronto. Jackie Young, Dana Evans and Kiah Stokes, who helped the Aces win their third championship in four years, watched courtside.

Up next

North Carolina: Plays Fairfield in the WBCA Challenge on Saturday.

UCLA: Plays South Florida in the WBCA Challenge on Saturday.