Bueckers scores 12 points in return from knee sprain as No. 6 UConn routs St. John’s 71-45

  
Published January 15, 2025 10:00 PM

NEW YORK — Paige Bueckers scored 12 points after missing two games with a left knee sprain to help No. 6 UConn win its sixth straight, 71-45 over St. John’s on Wednesday night.

Bueckers, after sitting out wins over Xavier and Georgetown, made 4 of 7 shots in 23 minutes. The guard added five rebounds along with two steals and finished the game six shy of becoming UConn’s 12th 2,000-point scorer.

Azzi Fudd led the Huskies (16-2, 7-0 Big East) with 13 points and Ashlynn Shade finished with 10 as UConn never trailed.

Ber’Nyah Mayo led St. John’s (11-6, 1-5) with 10 points.

The Huskies led by 15 at halftime but let the lead slip to 11 in the opening minute of the third. Bueckers hit three mid-range jumpers in a 12-2 run that expanded UConn’s lead to 48-26 and the Huskies took a 23-point lead into the fourth.

Takeaways

UConn: The Huskies were much better holding onto the ball in the second half. UConn committed eight turnovers in the first and finished with 13.

St. John’s: The Red Storm entered second in the Big East in scoring defense (53.8 points) but allowed the Huskies to shoot 56.9%, including 15 of 20 on layups.

Key Moment

The Huskies scored the game’s first six points and ended the first quarter with a 25-10 lead after Shade hit an open corner 3 to beat the horn.

Key Stat

The Huskies held the Red Storm to 5 for 24 from 3-point range after allowing a season-high 10 3s in their win over Georgetown last week.

Up Next

UConn: hosts Seton Hall on Sunday.

St. John’s: hosts Villanova on Saturday.