Cambridge scores 33 to lift No. 13 Ohio State women over No. 15 Michigan State, 87-68

  
Published March 1, 2026 07:30 PM

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Jaloni Cambridge scored 33 points, Chance Gray added 21 and No. 13 Ohio State hit a program-record 18 3-pointers in an 87-68 win over No. 15 Michigan State on Sunday afternoon in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Cambridge shot 12 of 24 from the field and 7 of 12 from beyond the arc, the most she has made from deep all season. Gray shot 7 of 11 from 3-point range.

Elsa Lemilla recorded a double-double for the Buckeyes (24-6, 13-5 Big Ten) with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kennedy Cambridge put up 10 points.

The Buckeyes had a 15-0 run in the second quarter, putting them up 38-11, and they went into halftime leading 49-26.

The Spartans (22-7, 11-7) were led in scoring by Grace VanSlooten with 17. Rashunda Jones scored 16 and Ines Sotelo added 11.

Up next

Michigan State: Will be the No. 7 seed in the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis. The Spartans play on Thursday.

Ohio State: Will be the No. 5 seed in the tournament and play on Thursday.