Chen and Fudd score 17 points each as No. 6 UConn defeats DePaul 84-58

CHICAGO — Kaitlyn Chen scored 17 points to match her season high, Azzi Fudd also had 17 and No. 6 UConn rolled past DePaul 84-58 on Wednesday night for its tenth straight win and 31st in a row in Big East regular-season play.

Freshman Sarah Strong scored 11 points and pulled in eight rebounds. The Huskies (20-2, 11-0) used 10-0 and 18-2 runs in the third quarter to pull away.

Leading scorer Paige Bueckers, who entered averaging 19.6 points per game, was held to eight matching her season low. The redshirt senior was able to rest starting in the third quarter as UConn as coach Geno Auriemma turned to his bench.

Jorie Allen and Taylor Johnson-Matthews each scored 19 for DePaul (11-12, 6-4).

UConn has won 26 straight against the Blue Demons and is 26-1 all-time against them. DePaul’s only win over the Huskies came in their first game, in December 1983.

Takeaways

UConn: The Huskies depth allowed them to take charge. Strong’s dominant defensive and physical play — along with some timely baskets — in the first half helped set a tone.

DePaul: The Blue Demons battled early, but couldn’t match the size and strength of the Huskies. DePaul was coming off a 76-67 overtime win at Butler on Sunday when it roared back from an 11-point deficit.

Key moment

DePaul outscored UConn 8-1 over a five-minute span late in the first and early in the second quarter and it closed to 23-20. Then the Huskies finished the second quarter with a 17-4 surge.

Key stat

The Huskies shot 46.2% (30 for 65), but shot 54.5% on 3-pointers (12 for 22). Chen was 3 for 3 beyond the arc and Fudd was 4 for 7.

Up next

Uconn hosts Butler on Sunday. DePaul hosts Seton Hall on Saturday.