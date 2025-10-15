Flau’Jae Johnson is getting comfortable with uncomfortable in her final season at LSU

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Flau’Jae Johnson doesn’t like to be uncomfortable. She describes herself as “controlling.” She likes to know what’s coming. But in her final year at LSU, discomfort is all but guaranteed for the multi-talented rapper and basketball player.

Coach Kim Mulkey knows what she’s asking of Johnson doesn’t necessarily come naturally for her.

“Leadership,” Mulkey said Wednesday at SEC basketball media days. “Flau’Jae, she leads by what she does with her music. I think she’s always been reluctant to be a leader of teammates because she wants them to like her. She never felt comfortable doing it because she’s always had that great older player in the locker room.”

Johnson hasn’t needed to be a vocal leader yet. She’s shared locker rooms with Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow – outspoken leaders who have ascended to the pros. She’s been able to let others have the difficult conversations while she focuses on her game and music, all while being authentic and likable.

She’ll be the first to admit she’s not comfortable with the concept of people not liking her.

“I love everybody and want them to love me back,” Johnson said. “I’m not going to lie, I didn’t want that role.”

The Tigers welcome eight new players, three of which are transfers. Johnson is one of four seniors on the team. Amiya Joyner is new this year, transferring from East Carolina. Izzy Besselman walked on during her freshman year, and Kailyn Gilbert transferred from Arizona in 2023. As the longest-tenured starter on LSU’s basketball team and an inevitable WNBA draft pick, the natural progression suggests it’s Johnson’s turn to lead.

With that in mind, it didn’t take her long to come around. Johnson realized, if not her, then who?

“Being a senior, there are so many new faces,” Johnson said. “I realized if I don’t do it, we will be a leaderless team, and you can’t win like that. I’ve already had some uncomfortable conversations and asked players what I need to do to become a better leader for them. I got some answers I didn’t really want, so I have been working on myself every day and trying to stay accountable.”

Johnson’s leaning into the challenge, even when it feels uneasy. And her coach has no doubt it’s time to take on that responsibility.

“You are that older player. You’re the senior. You’ve been here. You know the ropes. So go lead your basketball team,” Mulkey said.