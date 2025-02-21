Garzon, Parrish and Ciezki lead Indiana to 71-61 win over No. 8 Ohio State

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Mexico Open At VidantaWorld 2025 - Round One
Three players tied atop international leaderboard in Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
President Trump Hosts Black History Month Event
Tiger Woods, PGA Tour commissioner and PIF governor meet Thursday with President Trump at White House

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_gmvdav_250220.jpg
Highlights: Davidson takes down George Mason
nbc_soc_usagoal2_250220.jpg
Sentnor scores in first USWNT start to double lead
nbc_wcbb_osuvind_250220.jpg
Highlights: Indiana upsets No. 8 Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Mexico Open At VidantaWorld 2025 - Round One
Three players tied atop international leaderboard in Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
President Trump Hosts Black History Month Event
Tiger Woods, PGA Tour commissioner and PIF governor meet Thursday with President Trump at White House

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_gmvdav_250220.jpg
Highlights: Davidson takes down George Mason
nbc_soc_usagoal2_250220.jpg
Sentnor scores in first USWNT start to double lead
nbc_wcbb_osuvind_250220.jpg
Highlights: Indiana upsets No. 8 Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Garzon, Parrish and Ciezki lead Indiana to 71-61 win over No. 8 Ohio State

  
Published February 20, 2025 10:12 PM

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Yarden Garzon had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Sydney Parrish and Shay Ciezki also scored 16 points each, and Indiana hit nine 3-pointers in a 71-61 win over No. 8 Ohio State on Thursday night.

Garzon made three 3s, Parrish and Ciezki each sank two and the Hoosiers (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) built a 57-39 lead after three quarters. Indiana finished 9 of 17 from beyond the arc while Ohio State (22-4, 11-4) was just 6 of 18.

Jaloni Cambridge led Ohio State with 18 points and Cotie McMahon added 14.

The Buckeyes were never close after tying the game early in the second quarter and trailed by double digits for all but a few possessions of the second half.

Takeaways

Ohio State: After living dangerously in back-to-back overtime wins at home, the Buckeyes dropped to 4-4 in conference road games. Unbeaten at home is somewhat expected, but being so-so on the road is disconcerting for a top-10 team. The Buckeyes are 0-4 when scoring 63 or fewer points.

Indiana: The Hoosiers improved to 4-3 against ranked teams. This isn’t the same top-10 team from years past, but the program can still be a tough out on any given day.

Key moment

After the Buckeyes opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run to tie the game at 26, the Hoosiers closed the half on a 14-2 run for a 40-28 lead at the break. Ohio State didn’t score and had three turnovers in the last 3:42.

Key stat

Indiana was far more proficient at sharing the basketball with 21 assists to Ohio State’s 6.

Up next

The Buckeyes host Purdue on Sunday, the same day Indiana visits No. 22 Michigan State.