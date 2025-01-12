 Skip navigation
Top News

Garzon scores 21, Moore-McNeil adds 18 to help Indiana beat No. 23 Iowa women 74-67

  
Published January 12, 2025 06:54 PM

Yarden Garzon scored 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting, including 5 of 5 from 3-point range, Chloe Moore-McNeil added 18 points and the Indiana women beat No. 23 Iowa 74-67 on Sunday.

Sydney Parrish made three 3s and finished with 15 points for Indiana (12-4, 4-1 Big Ten). The Hoosiers have won eight of their last nine games with their lone loss coming at home against No. 1 UCLA, 73-62, on Jan. 4.

Taylor McCabe scored 15 points, including four 3-pointers, and Addison O’Grady added 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for Iowa (12-5, 3-2). The Hawkeyes have lost three games in a row.

Garzon made a layup to open the scoring 44 seconds into the game, Moore-McNeil added a basket in the lane and Parrish added two free throws to make it 6-0 and Indiana never trailed.

Garzon made a jumper and then hit a 3-pointer to give the Hoosiers a 15-point lead — matching their largest of the game — two minutes into the fourth quarter. Guyton and McCabe each hit a 3-pointer as Iowa scored 13 of the next 15 points to cut its deficit to 66-62 with 1:52 remaining but the Hawkeyes got no closer.

Indiana returns home to take on Illinois, and Iowa plays host to Nebraska, on Thursday.