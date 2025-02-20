How to watch George Mason vs. Davidson: Live stream, preview for tonight’s A-10 women’s basketball game

It’s an Atlantic 10 conference matchup in women’s basketball, as George Mason University takes on Davidson College (Thursday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock).

The George Mason Patriots enter the week on an 11-game winning streak – the second longest in the A-10 behind Richmond’s 12 game streak – and travel to Davidson before heading to Saint Joseph’s. Both George Mason and Saint Joseph’s currently are on the tournament bubble. George Mason never has made the NCAA Women’s Tournament and Saint Joseph’s has not made it since 2014. The first round of the A-10 women’s championship begins March 5.

George Mason is ranked second in the A-10 at 23-3 (13-2 in the conference), while host Davidson sits in fourth at 15-11 overall (10-4 in the conference). The two teams last played on January 22, with the Patriots coming out on top, 81-73, at home.

The Davidson Wildcats are coming off their fifth-straight win, after sophomore guard Katie Donovan put up 16 points to lead the Wildcats to a 55-37 victory vs. St. Bonaventure on February 16. The Patriots kept their winning streak going with a 76-66 win against the University of Massachusetts Amherst on February 16, as junior forward Nekhu Mitchell put up a career high 20 points, 7 rebounds and 3 three-pointers.

George Mason vs Davidson:

Thursday, February 20

John M. Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina

8 p.m. ET

Peacock

