How to watch Ohio State vs UCLA: Live stream, preview for tonight’s Big Ten women’s college basketball game

Don't miss tonight's exciting Big Ten women's basketball doubleheader on Peacock. The action starts at 7:30 PM when No. 7 USC takes on Wisconsin, then at 9:30 PM, it's No. 8 Ohio State vs No. 1 UCLA in their first meeting as Big Ten rivals. The Buckeyes lead the all-time series 5-4.

The Buckeyes (20-1) enter tonight’s match up on a three-game win streak, following a 66-56 victory against Washington on Sunday. With the win, Ohio State secured their fourth straight season with at least 20 wins and clinched a spot in the Big Ten tournament. Junior forward Cotie McMahon led the Buckeyes with 19 points, while freshman guard Jaloni Cambridge scored 13 points. The duo has been instrumental to the Buckeyes’ offense and has averaged over 80 points per game this season.

The Bruins (21-0) remain the only undefeated basketball program in NCAA DI men’s or women’s basketball this season and have been the top-ranked team in the AP Top 25 Women’s poll for 11 consecutive weeks — the longest for a Big Ten team in history. A win tonight would set a new program record for the longest win streak, surpassing the 21 consecutive wins by the 1977-78 team that claimed the AIAW national championship.

Lauren Betts continues to shine for the Bruins, with 20.2 points per game she ranks second in scoring in the Big Ten behind USC’s JuJu Watkins. The junior center also ranks fourth in the conference in rebounds (9.7 per game), and fourth in Division I with 2.84 blocks per game.

How to watch Ohio State vs UCLA:

When: Tonight, Wednesday, February 5

Tonight, Wednesday, February 5 Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other women’s college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

