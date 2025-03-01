How to watch Wisconsin vs Iowa: Live stream, preview for Sunday’s game

Wisconsin takes on Iowa on Peacock Sunday, marking the final Big Ten conference game. Both teams will be looking to notch a win in preparation for the Big Ten conference tournament, which commences on Wednesday, March 5.

Coverage for Sunday’s Wisconsin vs. Iowa game begins at 4 PM ET. See below to find out how to watch the game, as well as additional information on how you can watch the first round of the Big Ten college basketball tournament this season.

The Badgers are coming off a 30-point loss to UCLA (91-61) on Wednesday night and now sit at 14th in the conference standings, with a 4-13 record. The team has lost seven of their last ten games.

Junior forward Serah Williams leads the Badgers with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks per game, while junior guard Ronnie Porter averages 5 assists and 1.6 steals per game. During the loss to UCLA, Williams scored 22 points, and sophomore center Carter McCray recorded 7 rebounds. The team will look to catch the Hawkeyes off-guard at their home arena in an uphill battle, as the Badgers are 2-8 in away games.

While Iowa may have graduated key players Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin, the Hawkeyes have rebounded with senior guards Lucy Olsen and Sydney Affolter in the campaign towards March Madness. The team is 9-8 in conference play, and has a 19-9 record overall.

The Hawkeyes snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over the University of Michigan on Wednesday night, and are currently 10th in the conference standings. Affolter led the team, recording 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Olsen recorded 20 points and 5 rebounds. The team is expected to be either a No. 7 or 8 seed in the postseason tournament, and a win over Wisconsin could seal the deal. The Hawkeyes maintain a home-team advantage, as they are currently 9-4 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

How to watch Wisconsin vs Iowa:

When: Sunday, March 2

Sunday, March 2 Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa Time: Coverage begins at 4:00 PM ET

Coverage begins at 4:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock ?

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

What devices does Peacock support?