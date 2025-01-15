 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
J.T. Poston’s 62 leads way at low-scoring American Express
The American Express - Final Round
2025 American Express: Tee times, pairings, how to watch Round 2
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
How to watch LA Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/live stream info for Sunday’s Divisional Round game

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_detroitscore_250116.jpg
Lions project for high-scoring day vs. Commanders
nbc_rfs_barkley_250116.jpg
Do the Rams have a chance against Barkley, Eagles?
mahomie.jpg
Will Chiefs offense rekindle momentum vs. HOU?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
J.T. Poston’s 62 leads way at low-scoring American Express
The American Express - Final Round
2025 American Express: Tee times, pairings, how to watch Round 2
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
How to watch LA Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/live stream info for Sunday’s Divisional Round game

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_detroitscore_250116.jpg
Lions project for high-scoring day vs. Commanders
nbc_rfs_barkley_250116.jpg
Do the Rams have a chance against Barkley, Eagles?
mahomie.jpg
Will Chiefs offense rekindle momentum vs. HOU?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Iowa State’s 30-year streak of hitting a 3-pointer ends in win over Texas Tech

  
Published January 15, 2025 12:09 PM
Texas Tech v Iowa State

AMES, IA - JANUARY 14: Jasmine Shavers #3 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Arianna Jackson #2 of the Iowa State Cyclones battle for the ball in the second half at Hilton Coliseum on January 14, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 71-58 over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

David Purdy/Getty Images

Iowa State’s NCAA record streak of 945 consecutive games with a 3-pointer ended Tuesday night in a 71-58 victory over Texas Tech.

The Cyclones had made a 3-pointer in every game dating back to Feb. 19, 1995, at Colorado when the school was still part of the Big Eight.

Coach Bill Fennelly took over the next season and his teams have always made at least one 3-pointer in every game he’d coached until Tuesday. The Cyclones attempted just seven 3’s against the Red Raiders and missed all of them, marking the first time in nearly 30 years they didn’t hit a shot from behind the arc.

“We only shot seven of them, so we really didn’t care,” Fennelly said. “If we were really worried about (the record) we probably would have run about 15 more plays to get one. I get it’s a big deal to some people, and it’s a big deal to us. I’m proud the streak was there. But it’s just like a kid getting a triple-double; I’m not leaving them in the game just to get stats. We ran two plays to get a 3, and both were in the first half.”

Against Texas Tech the inside game featuring star center Audi Crooks and forward Addy Brown was working. The pair was 19 of 31 from the field and scored 49 of the Cyclones’ points.

“Sorry, but also not,” Crooks said after the game. “The streak is cool. But at the same time, we’re able to win basketball games by scoring only in the paint and from the free-throw line. I also do understand the tradition and the value in the streak, so we do apologize. But the paint was working tonight.”

During this incredible run, the Cyclones made 7,666 3-pointers and hit more than 200 3s in 21 straight seasons. They hit over 10 3s in a game 289 times.

This season they’ve made 151 3’s.

The Cyclones can begin a new streak Sunday when they visit No. 20 West Virginia.