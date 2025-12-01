Kennedy Blair scores 22, No. 20 Michigan St. women beat Clemson, win Baha Mar Nassau Championship

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at Xavier
No. 1 UConn hits a barrage of 3’s in blowout of Xavier, 104-39
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Connecticut at UCLA
Gabriela Jaquez’s 29 points lead No. 3 UCLA to a 99-77 win over No. 14 Tennessee
NCAA Football: Northwestern at Iowa
Reports: Michigan State is planning to hire Pat Fitzgerald after Jonathan Smith is fired

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_panthersrams_251130.jpg
Panthers in NFC South race after win vs. Rams
nbc_snf_burnstd_251130.jpg
Burks makes insane one-handed touchdown catch
nbc_fnia_steelersanalysis_251130.jpg
Steelers showing ‘alarming’ signs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at Xavier
No. 1 UConn hits a barrage of 3’s in blowout of Xavier, 104-39
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Connecticut at UCLA
Gabriela Jaquez’s 29 points lead No. 3 UCLA to a 99-77 win over No. 14 Tennessee
NCAA Football: Northwestern at Iowa
Reports: Michigan State is planning to hire Pat Fitzgerald after Jonathan Smith is fired

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_panthersrams_251130.jpg
Panthers in NFC South race after win vs. Rams
nbc_snf_burnstd_251130.jpg
Burks makes insane one-handed touchdown catch
nbc_fnia_steelersanalysis_251130.jpg
Steelers showing ‘alarming’ signs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Kennedy Blair scores 22, No. 20 Michigan St. women beat Clemson, win Baha Mar Nassau Championship

  
Published November 30, 2025 10:56 PM

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Kennedy Blair had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, Rashunda Jones scored 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, and No. 20 Michigan State beat Clemson 72-64 on Sunday to win the Junkanoo Division at the Baha Mar Nassau Championship.

Kennedy made 9 of 15 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range. for Michigan State (8-0). Grace VanSlooten added 15 points.

The Spartans, who went into the game leading the nation in assists per game (26.0), assist/turnover ratio (3.03) and turnover margin (plus-19.9), had a season-low 13 assists and committed 15 turnovers.

Rusne Augustinaite hit five 3-pointers and led Clemson (5-2) with 17 points. Demeara Hinds had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Taylor Johnson-Matthews added 10 points.

Blair hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer and Jalyn Brown followed with another to make it 10-4 about four minutes into the game and the Spartans led the rest of the way. VanSlooten scored eight second-quarter points, which included a short jumper that capped a 12-3 run and stretched the lead to 16 points with 1:34 remaining in the first half before Augustinaite made two 3s in an 8-0 run that made it 38-30 at the intermission.

Augustinaite opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer, Rachael Rose scored in the lane and Mia Moore hit two free throws to make it a one-point game, but Michigan State scored eight of the next 10 points — the last four by VanSlooten. Alexander made back-to-back layups to push the lead back into double figures in the closing minute and Blair hit a 3-pointer that made it 55-44 going into the fourth quarter and the Tigers never again threatened.

The Spartans beat Temple 85-80 in the opening round and Clemson beat Western Carolina 77-44.

Up next

Michigan State: The Spartans open Big Ten Conference play at Wisconsin on Dec. 7.

Clemson: The Tigers play Thursday at Alabama as part of the ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge.