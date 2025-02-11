 Skip navigation
Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Madison Scott scores 22 as Mississippi women beat No. 8 Kentucky 66-57

  
Published February 10, 2025 11:26 PM

OXFORD, Miss. — Madison Scott scored 22 points and Mississippi rallied from an eight-point second half deficit to beat No. 8 Kentucky 66-57 on Monday night.

Ole Miss (16-7, 7-4 Southeastern Conference) used an 18-4 spurt midway through the third period to build a 55-49 lead with 7:43 remaining. Kentucky (19-3, 8-2) never got closer than six points in the final three minutes.

Scott finished 9 of 22 from the field as the Rebels rallied from a 37-31 halftime deficit. Ole Miss dominated the rebounding battle 54-33 with Sira Thienou, Starr Jacobs and Kennedy Todd-Williams grabbing nine boards apiece.

Teonni Key led Kentucky with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Clara Strack added 13 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high eight blocks.

Takeaways

Kentucky: The Wildcats’ postseason tournament seeding might have taken a major hit, especially since their schedule ramps up considerably. The final six games include No. 3 Texas, No. 5 LSU and No. 15 Tennessee at home, capped by the season finale at No. 4 South Carolina. The Wildcats are 5-1 against ranked opponents.

Ole Miss: The win over a top-10 ranked team improved Ole Miss to 3-5 against ranked opponents. The final three weeks of the regular season includes road games at Tennessee and LSU and a home game with South Carolina.

Key moment

Trailing 45-37, the decisive 18-4 second-half run included a pair of baskets from Todd-Williams and Scott. The surge was capped by a KK Deans 3-point shot that snapped an Ole Miss shooting drought of 0 for 23 from 3-point range that spanned six quarters.

Key stat

Kentucky had 14 blocks, but Ole Miss used an overwhelming 27-4 edge in offensive rebounds and outscored the Wildcats 16-5 on second-chance points.

Up next

Kentucky hosts Texas and Mississippi visits Arkansas on Thursday night.