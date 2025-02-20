 Skip navigation
Maly scores 14 of her 20 points in second half as No. 23 Creighton women rally for 65-62 win

  
Published February 19, 2025 09:48 PM

Morgan Maly scored 14 of her 20 points in the second half and No. 23 Creighton rallied in the fourth quarter to edge St. John’s 65-62 on Wednesday night.

The Red Storm (14-12, 4-11 Big East) led for nearly 30 minutes and were up 51-46 heading into the final quarter before the Bluejays (22-4, 14-1) rallied to win their sixth straight game and clinch a top-two seed in the conference tournament.

Lauren Jensen hit a 3-pointer to give Creighton a 61-60 lead with 3:41 left then neither team scored again until Jensen drove for a layup with 29 seconds left before Jayme Horan added two free throws.

Jailah Donald scored with 11 seconds left to cut the lead to three and St. John’s got the ball back after Kiani Lockett missed two free throws with eight seconds remaining, but Donald missed a final 3-point attempt.

Jensen scored 16 points with Molly Mogensen adding 11 for the Bluejays, who swept the season series.

Lashae Dwyer scored 18 points, Kylie Lavelle 14, Donald 12 and Skye Owen 10 for St. John’s.

Neither team led by more than six points. Creighton won the first matchup this season by 19.