Markowski double-double leads Nebraska women to 84-60 win over Rutgers in Big Ten tourney

  
Published March 5, 2025 09:32 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Alexis Markowski scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and 10th-seeded Nebraska coasted to an 84-60 win over Rutgers in the opening round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

The Cornhuskers (20-10) face seventh-seeded Illinois, a team they lost to by nine, in the second round on Thursday.

Amiah Hargrove had 13 points and Alberte Rimdahl 12 off the bench for Nebraska, which won 69-62 at Rutgers in their only other meeting this season. Britt Prince added 10 points and five assists. Markowski upped her school record for double-doubles to 51.

Destiny Adams was 13 of 13 from the foul line and led the Scarlet Knights (11-19) with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Awa Sidibe and Mya Petticord both added 11. Rutgers had five 3s and shot 36% after an 8 of 14 fourth quarter when it scored 23 points.

Nebraska shot 55%, including 13 of 31 from 3-point range by eight different players. All four double-figure scorers had two 3s as did Logan Nissley.

Markowski had 14 points in the first half, including five in a late 11-0 surge in the first quarter that helped the Cornhuskers take a 22-13 lead. Markowski, Prince and Hargrove each had a 3 in the run and Nebraska, which averages eight a game, had eight triples at halftime.

Rimdal and Markowski both had their second 3s in the second quarter as the lead stretched to 39-24.

Nebraska got a couple of early 3s in the second half and closed the third quarter with eight-straight points for a 61-37 lead.